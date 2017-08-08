Ghanaians Have Abandoned The Good Moral Standards We Cherished

|
The Ghana I knew During my Middle School, O' Level, A' Level days, is not the same Ghana I see today. The Ghana that was patriotic and United. The Ghana that aired useful TV programs like, BY THE FIRE SIDE, KYE KYE KULE, that sought to educate our children about our cultural values, good virtues, moral standards, our history and heritage etc.
Teen Cartoons like CAPTAIN PLANET and others that sought to teach about bad effect of pollution and saving our environments etc, were aired. Drama or movies that touched on our history, culture, religious beliefs and marriage were promoted to preserve our rich culture and heritage.
The Ghana that revered the Clergy, respected the elderly and loved her children. Even Foreign Telenovelas aired, were ones that had direct coloration with our national experience and highlighted on effects of things such as slavery; An example is, "Escrava Isaura - The Slave Girl". By this, Families watched TV programs together. Our National Anthem was sang with honour, national pledge recited with devotion and our Flag was lifted high with pride.
Patriotic songs were sang wholeheartedly. Our assets and resources were properly managed without self-seeking attributes. Our songs (such as High-Life), were authentic and Ghanaian; They were songs that contained oral literature, Proverbs, Admonition, Encouragement, Godly counsel, Love and Wise sayings. Our cultural dance, exceptional and unique.
Our educational standards pivoted on our unique identity and our schools had no choice but ensure discipline and was obliged to bring out the best in regards to all aspects of our endeavour as a Nation. Be it in Sports, Academia, Arts & Cultural or History. All done with distinct perfection.
Sadly, We have rejected and abandoned the good moral standards (our forefathers taught, and laid down) for that which is cheep and rotten. We have given away almost everything we treasured. Family settings is broken, morality has been left to decay, pushed aside and shelved under the carpet, Men of God are no more revered; in fact church (or religious leaders) are heard but not listened to, young ones don't respect the elderly as commanded by God in the Holy Scriptures (Proverbs 20:20, Ephesians 6:13, Colossians 3:20, Exodus 20:12).
Some of the elderly, (leaders / parents) have become irresponsible, unconcerned and brutally wicked (Titus 2:2-4/ Colossians 3:21), peace and safety is under siege, vices are promoted and applauded. Love for money and fame at all cost, has become the order of the day and many are inflicted and afflicted with many many sorrows.
The Truth is no more upheld nor celebrated, lying has become so viral (John 8:44) and SIN is perpetuated in an alarming proportion and nothing is seen wrong about immorality, and nothing, is being done about it. One can't glance at a news stands because of immoral contents freely displayed. The Advent of Social Media has perpetuated and worsen this societal challenge to a Gargantuan proportion. Like a wild fire, it spares no victim.
Corruption has been the most evasive perilous pestilence with almost no pragmatic cure. For more than decades now, it has succeeded in eating into almost every fibre of our society in a distasteful manner. Regrettably, almost all efforts at curbing it has been met with some form of rhetorics or fierce but swift defence and justifications. Especially, by close beneficiaries, associates and accomplices who show no sign of sympathy, mercy or remorse at the level at which it is hurting and destroying our beautiful Mother Land; the once famous GOLD COAST.
But the fight to restore our heritage, wealth, values and virtues still rages on. We look to the old Rugged Cross and say to ourselves, there is still hope and we will win in the end because the battle is still the LORD'S. The way forward is "SANKOFA"; The term that resonates with the need to go back for the best of the past. We've done it before and can do it again as a Nation. SO HELP US GOD.
|Source: Apostle Godsway Vincent Nunyuie Kodjo Mante., Abokobi ACCRA
