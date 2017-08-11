Has Dr. Valerie Sawyerr Got It Right With Her Attack On Jerry Rawlings And . . . ?

Related Stories "Political life is nothing without ideals but ideals are empty if they don't relate to real possibilities", Says Anthony Gideon.



One thing probably we might have all failed to notice and critically examine or observe is that from day one the anti-Rawlings movement have set him up to quickly start speaking against the current government on corrupt practices and other issues of national interest.



Rawlings was very smart and rejected those calls by ignoring those calling on him to say something. He did nothing so most people are made to believe that there is something wrong! Or in a worst case scenario believe he is in bed with the NPP! If Rawlings speaks against corruption in the NDC and people are not happy about it, is it worth to speak against it when it is seen in another party? This is our double standards in the politics we do. It is not about issues but about where we belong.



Secondly, I am very happy that many at times people fail in their attempts predicting Jerry Rawlings. He is a great leader. He is not predictable because he assumes no form. He chooses when to do what and not on the instructions or on provocative coercion of any person or persons. He chooses his own time.



Since when did we start realizing that Jerry Rawlings' pronouncements against corruption and other bad social vices would help cure them? Or is it because this time it is not an NDC government that is in power so it pays for Rawlings to speak against corruption? And when an NDC government is in power we can ask him to stop? Come on people! Don't be fooled by this circular argument by the Dr. It is nothing but a mere incitement and very soon you will see people feeding on it to attack Rawlings as it has already started.



In any case what difference would it have made if Jerry Rawlings has chosen to speak against Nana Akufo Addo and his "corrupt" government when there are already that bashings from all angles including members of the NDC, where Rawlings belongs? If that would have made a difference, why not against his own party in power at the time? He received big insults from the people in the party as if we were without blemish. Have you remember the situations that gave birth to the "Babies with sharp teeth"?



The Dr's attack is an engineered one and lacks the critiques of her status as a Dr. but this should be understood. There is currently an internal "war" as to who leads the NDC in 2020. Activists are working hard on things that would ensure or enhances the chances of their preferred candidate or candidates. Rawlings's influence this time would be significant. Inciting emotions against Rawlings this time is well calculated and for that to work well, link him with anybody who appears to be losing public sympathy. But let leave this one here for now!



Rawlings chooses when to speak and I am yet to see anybody or group successfully coercing him to do so rather than at his own time and terms! As to whether there was corruption in the government that he lead in the past and for which reason or reasons some people believe that he has no moral right to speak on issues of corruption or should speak when he has not chosen yet to do so, is not a sound argument. It is a mere appealing to people's emotions and history. This is rather unusual and uncharacteristic of a status of a Dr. But who I am to question the intellect or an opinion of a Dr. in Ghanaian politics?



Coming events cast their shadows! I believe there are more important things to do to build the NDC party than to be fighting over Jerry Rawlings's silence on the alleged corrupt practices in Nana Akufo Addo-led NPP government. Edefu laa!!





