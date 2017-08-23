Kweku Sintim Misa On Why Some Readers Claim Some Stories Isn’t Newsworthy, Yet Go On To Read...

Related Stories One might be wondering where this is coming from but it appears most Ghanaians are much more interested and give credence to unimportant issues than serious ones.



Can’t say for other countries but in Ghana, people tend to pay more attention to ‘senseless’ stories than serious ones.



That is why most media houses in Ghana choose to write ‘diabolical’ stories with catchy and juicy headlines that get people to read from their sites always.



Truth be told, they do this because they realise that’s what their audience is interested in. Serious issues don’t get the likes and shares they want as the ‘senseless’ ones do.



Although readers claim the story isn’t newsworthy, they still read and share to their friends which keep on circulating getting people to talk about it for days or even months.



Well, this is not coming from ghanaweb.com but Ace Ghanaian satirist, actor and TV personality Kweku Sintim-Misa popularly known as KSM on his twitter handle said Ghanaians are allergic to serious issues and for one to gain 'attention' he/she shouldn’t be serious at all.



“If you want attention in GH, don’t be serious. GH is ALLERGIC to serious issues. In GH, the more its senseless THE GREATER THE ATTENTION”, he stated.



Could this be true? I know some people will take it the wrong way but before you start insulting or judging wrongly, just think about it carefully. Why are people so much interested in scandals than anything else?



Well, a typical example is infamous Rashida Black Beauty, an 18-year-old girl who went viral for insulting her ex-boyfriend on Facebook. Some media houses even glorified her by granting her interviews which she later got awarded by then Viasat 1 for ‘Most Popular Video’ at the Jigwe awards last year.



Another example is actress Christabel Ekeh who also broke the internet with her nude pictures. People never stopped reading and talking about it.



Also, Manasseh Azure Awuni became a subject of mockery after his post on the ongoing Africa CEOs conference in Geneva was butchered by a Facebook account which bears the name Nana Kwame. This went on for weeks making him popular. He had people sending him lots of friend requests on Facebook and got interviewed by Joy FM.



The above are just a few of the examples that gained attention from Ghanaians GhanaWeb.com can refer to.



There are serious issues and stories on news portals in Ghana along with unserious ones but still, readers choose not to pay attention to them. Some pastors, politicians etc have realised this and are using that to get the attention they want from Ghanaians in order to get the fame they want.