Related Stories On 15th September, 2017, starrfmoline released a story about the Former President Jerry John Rawlings. According to the starrfmonline, the former President was of the view that the National Democratic Party (NDC) do not have a chance of winning the 2020 elections.



Many of the NDC party did not take pleasure in the comments made by the founder of the party and took to social media to express their displeasure.

In an exclusive interview with Tv3 yesterday, the former President clarified his statement saying that his party has not done the necessary due diligence to make them win power from the NPP.



Do you know that all the leading successful brands in the world started with strong visionaries?



Do you know that most of those brands were even christened after their founders? Comrades, in as much as we need a solid front, the anti-Rawlings strategy will not help us at the long run.



Do you know if the NPP had had the opportunity of a founder not founders, they would have happily and creditably accorded him or her that honour and dignity perpetually?



Rawlings is not God and can’t be but he is and will forever be the founder. I think this is simple, right?



Do you know that Rawlings believes in immortalizing the ideals and principles than himself?



It would interest you to know that, Rawlings even rejected an honour done him by the Government of Ghana to name an FPSO after him.



Any time he speaks, let’s take a break to analyze it well. Some people are quiet not because they can’t talk but just because they want to digest the lines carefully. Even Gadhafi and Nkrumah who’re almost likened to the devil by the West, are almost canonized by the world today as saints.



*Donald Cog Senanu Agumenu, a Leadership and Governance expert.