President Akufo-Addo's Infectious Wear

Related Stories In his bid to promote made-in-Ghana fabrics, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, wears shirts made with Ghanaian fabrics.



The beautifully designed shirts look good on the President and this has influenced quite a number of his appointees to do same.



Some of the fabrics the President has been wearing include "nmlitsa", which means gravel in the Ga language; "klpootoo kadaa", jaw of the pig; "Sanfle", key and “Akyekyedie Akyi”, which in the Twi language means tortoise shell.



At a recent event to officially launch the Kumasi City Mall, President Akufo-Addo lamented that Ghana continued to be a retailer of cheap imported goods, a situation that weakened the capacity of producers of local goods and decreased patronage of their products and revenue at the same time.









