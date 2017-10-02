Beware Of False Prophets!

Related Stories According to Article 21 of the 1992 Constitution, “All persons shall have the right, among other guarantees, to freedom to practice any religion and to manifest such practice.”



This guarantee makes it illegal for anybody or authority to interfere with the rights of people to express their belief in any Supreme Being, thereby making freedom of worship a legal instrument in the constitution which should not be violated.



However, the liberal provision in the Constitution has opened the floodgates for all kinds of characters to make public declarations of their capacity to lead the people to their Maker.



That is why religion has now become the opium of the people. In effect, religion intoxicates the people, for which reason, it is not difficult to establish why these spiritual leaders enjoy a large following, even when their teachings are established as false and have the potential to poison the atmosphere.

n fact, Christianity in the country is under siege, with false teachings and prophesies all over the place. Particularly frightening are the activities of some Christian leaders who are leading their flock astray, and by extension, breaking many homes.



These marauding bands of religious lunatics are undermining Christianity with criminally-minded teachings and false prophecies. The Holy Scripture in 2 Peter 3:16 states: “…There are some things in them that are hard to understand, which the ignorant and unstable twist to their own destruction, as they do the other Scriptures.”



Today is not by this saying that the Lord God is not a Healer and Protector of man. In carrying out those duties, however, God does not succumb to the dictates of mortals like those pastors/prophets.



These so-called men of God are revered by their followers. The religious dogmas they create are enough to push the followers to advance money for spiritual consultation.



UNDER the guise of helping people with spiritual protection and healing, they sell everything, from olive oil to ‘anointed’ water, salt, pepper and handkerchiefs at exorbitant prices to their congregants.



Today many of them who started their churches and prayer camps from ground zero have become rich overnight, driving in posh cars at the expense of their victims, many of whom are poor and sometimes borrow money to pay for the items and spiritual consultations. For some time now the media have been exposing the negative activities of these crooks in cassock but that has not deterred them.



Some are accused of using juju to fortify themselves and to draw people to their churches. Other nefarious activities being perpetuated by these so-called men of God include illicit sexual affairs and extortion of money.



Today believes the time is up for the people to discern falsehood from the truth. For Christians and all others who believe in these false teachers, the Holy Bible in Matthew 7:13-23 has warned us to be careful of those carrying themselves as prophets of God.



In fact verse 15 of the above-mentioned Bible text warns us: Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves.”



Today agrees with the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) that some of the excesses of religion are caused by these so-called men of God who lack a balanced understanding of the Bible and the teachings of Christ.



But Today thinks the onus is on the council to bring order to the house of God by sanctioning its members who engage in false teaching, including the latest practice of some pastors becoming lotto forecasters and taking money in exchange for lotto numbers.