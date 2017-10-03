NDC; Communication Is Not A Matter Of Course

Related Stories Communication does not happen by accident; it is a deliberate, well plan and thought to achieve a certain desired end or effect.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), as a political party, has always waited for things to take their natural course.



It is said that, failing to plan, is planning to fail, so to make any headway in life, one must have a plan or a programme of action that is achievable within a time frame.



As the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government, rolls out programmes and policies, earning the admiration of both friends and foes, we are now being told, albeit late in the day that, the NDC, started some of those programmes or policies.



We were told not too long ago, when the president, went to the Central region to commission the first One District One Factory promise that, it was started under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government. The only document of any evidentiary value was a story carried by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



Sadly, in Ghana today, we have over one hundred radio, television stations, as well as newspapers. With the print media, the number of media houses affiliated to the NDC are more than the New Patriotic Party; the same cannot be said of the electronic media, so the question is, how was the media deployed to tell the stories, about what the then government was doing?



We have a saying that, the one who sells his or her sickness is the one who gets help. The NDC in government, has done so many wonderful things that, Ghanaians will forever be grateful for, but it failed to communicate same for the appreciation of the people they governed.



The party, will always be a pale shadow of itself, it will trail the New Patriotic Party almost every time. The NPP, notwithstanding their differences in the run up to the 2016 general elections, always sounded the same, regardless of who is speaking and at what for. If they have to defend a decision, an action or an individual, they do it so forcefully and with a sense of oneness that you begin to wonder, whether it was choreographed.



With the NDC, you will hear so many voices, with different personal opinions, you ask yourself, whether you are in a kindergarten class, who have been asked to recite the national anthem.



In politics, communication is everything, you miss on the communication and you are bound to fail. For generations yet unborn, the free Senior High School policy, will forever be credited to the NPP led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The NDC, can beat themselves to death, shout on top of their voices, but their voices are drown in the joy and the excitement the policy, has brought to students, parents and guardians, who are the beneficiaries of the policy.



About a fortnight ago, the party embarked upon a unity walk in the Northern regional capital, it was mammoth one, attracting tens of thousands of party supporters and disappointed Ghanaians. Just because some people, were not part of it, the walk which should have been used to galvanize the rank and file of the party, was demonized, berated, and making headlines for all the wrong reasons.



As the debate for the free Senior High School policy continues, the NDC, continues to shoot itself in the foot, a lot of their members are singing from different hymn sheet. It is beginning to sound monotonous. The party should adopt one stand; communicate it to its constituency, regional and national executives, as well as communicators, so that when they go on radio, they know what they are saying.



I was talking a friend the other day and he told me, he hears when NDC, come to power, they will scrap the free SHS. I was stunned, but then I realized, he is not to be blame. The NDC, has no clear cut stand and so with everyone speaking, the NPP is gradually putting the idea of the NDC, cancelling the programme, when they come to power.