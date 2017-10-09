Open Letter To Hon. Adwoa Safo

Related Stories It's been nine months since the commencement of the seventh parliament of the fourth republic and Ghanaians are anxiously awaiting and looking forward to seeing their elected members of parliament move their constituencies forward.



The people of Dome Kwabenya are no exception.



Dear Adwoa, I have personally been waiting patiently for nine months. Yet all I've seen and heard is your assertion that the Kwabenya Community Senior High School, sprang up by dint of your hardwork. You were also around for a health screening organized by Philipa Baafi. I have not seen or heard from you since then. I stand to be corrected.



A humble plea and a gentle reminder Madam. Just like a boyfriend doesn't desert his girlfriend when she seems to be slacking off ; my slay queen; I'll urge you to sit up. You seem to have a lot on your plate: from Member of parliament to Deputy majority leader in parliament to Procurement Minister. God knows how many additional roles you have that are unknown to me, but please do not let your constituents who queued to retain you in office down.



Adwoa, there are dozens of issues that require your urgent attention. Very key amongst them is the dilapidating state of the Adwoa Safo gutters. In case you are wondering what that means: try speaking to the people who use the Adwoa Safo gutters daily. 'Adwoa Safo gutters' simply mean the numerous potholes on the various roads in your constituency. These include: Dome- Kwabenya, Taifa, Pillar Two and the Kwabenya-ACP roads. All of a sudden, I'm hearing MP's do not construct roads. That is no news but since when did that sink down well with the people until this era? Fact still remains; the roads are bad. Driving on that stretch with passengers in your car makes you a bad candidate for a driving job.



Are you aware of the upsurge in crime rate in your constituency? From alleged murders to robbery incidents? What are you doing about them? Have you seen the traffic situation on the Dome- Ashongman and Kwabenya stretch? Do you know how long it takes for one to commute to other parts of Accra? A journey that is meant to last for twenty minutes takes over an hour to complete. Did you see the last time it rained for hours and how Dome got flooded? Did you see the traffic situation that night and how long it took people to reach beyond the GCB bank at Dome from St. Johns? Hope you saw the state of Dome when it was raining yesterday: almost flooded. Have you seen the number of teenagers whose hopes have been restored, attending the Community Senior High School in your constituency who had virtually no hopes of getting a senior high school education? Yes and free Senior High School...Did you see the smiles on the faces of the Dome market women and the misinformed way they sang your name as praises though you were just the special guest during Philipa Baafi's health screening exercise in your constituency? I never heard a single of them say; 'thank you Philipa.' Every praise went to Adwoa Safo. That should tell you the magnitude of people rallying behind you.



How many months has it been since your government assumed office? Your party is trending and is likely to trend for the next couple of years. Do whatever it takes to fix those Adwoa Safo gutters; give us an Adwoa Sarfo motorway. Lessen our burdens of travelling on these roads that can force a pregnant woman to go into labour before her time is due.



Madam we need an upgrade now that your party is the bus driver of Ghana. I don't want to hear MPs do not construct roads. Fix it already! That's why the people queued to cast their ballots for change. You cannot let them down.

Put measures in place to protect your constituents from losing their lives and properties to strangers in the name of robbery and murder. The next time it rains, I hope to see a change: hopefully, there will be no floods.



You remember how the NDC lost some of its seats? The people of Ghana are now learning to disappoint politicians who disappoint them. Be wise. Get to work girl! Stop talking, stop trying to be a dormant MP; that's not what you are! The honeymoon is over.

Work! Work! You are there to fix the problems. Fix them!

I'll be watching and waiting to doff my scarf to you, once you get to work.

Thank you!



Long live Dome-Kwabenya constituency!

God bless our homeland Ghana!





