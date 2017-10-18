Can Ghana’s Emergency Response Handle Terror Attack?

Library Image Related Stories On Sunday, September 24, 2017, news of an alleged terrorist attack at the Accra Mall made waves on social media, sparking fear and panic countrywide.



The alleged terrorist attack eventually turned out to be a huge hoax.



On a number of occasions, countries across the globe have had cause to warn, and continue to warn, their citizens against imminent terror attacks. The latest caution was the alerts by the United Kingdom and Canada in August 2017.



Not long after their alerts to citizens, terrorists struck in Burkina Faso, Ghana’s northern neighbour.



So far, no terror attack has occurred in Ghana. The fake news of a terrorist attack at the Accra Mall, however, puts Ghana’s emergency response plan/measures, if any, under the spotlight, and a number of questions are begging for swift answers.



• Does Ghana have any specialised unit or force that will respond to a terror attack in any part of the country?



• If there is such a force or unit, have members received the requisite training on anti-terror operations?



• Is the unit or force adequately equipped to respond to a terror attack of any kind, or it is also plagued with the same set of known logistical and resource challenges facing Ghana’s traditional security institutions?



• Where is the unit or force located?



• Is the unit or force part of the regular military, the police service or a separate entity on its own?



• How is the unit or force, if existent, funded?



• How will the unit or force have air transport capabilities (Ability for a unit/force to be deployed by air) in

view of the serious challenges, such as terrible road networks in many parts of the country, crippling traffic jams, poor response time, etc.



It is safe to say that Ghana is a country blessed with human and natural resources. The country, therefore, has so much potential to make huge strides in economy.



However, a single terror threat or attack can hugely affect the country’s economic progress. It will further shake investor confidence in Ghana.



The question to ask now is: Are our policymakers interested in protecting the country, and placing us on a path of unparalleled economic growth? It must be pointed out that human security plays a key role in the growth of any economy.



I will, however, not stray into explaining the technicalities involved. All I am trying to ask is: are we prepared as a country to handle any unfortunate situation?



Let’s take, for instance, the recent Atomic Junction gas explosion, which has claimed seven lives so far and injured some 132 people.



From my perspective, two questions arise out of that tragedy. Firstly, did our emergency service providers respond adequately and in good time to the tragedy?



Secondly, what existing safety protocols were deployed on the day to save lives? Answers to both questions are what my friend, Ataa Gbeii, often responds to by shouting “I don’t know”.



In all honesty, I hold the view that our emergency services are not in the right shape to adequately handle massive disasters or emergency situations. Is it not odd that a day after the recent gas explosion the 37 Military Hospital, a UN-certified medical facility, was asking for basic medical supplies to help treat fire victims who were rushed there from the scene of the incident?



Days later, I heard a medical officer from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Ghana’s premier medical facility, lamenting that “we don’t, as a nation, have a well-equipped facility to deal with disasters resulting from LPG.”



Also, in the aftermath of the explosion, people had virtually no safety protocols to observe in order to save lives; i.e. how to flee to safety. Even students from University of Ghana, whose residence were close, were seen running helter-skelter, resulting in avoidable injuries.



According to reports, speeding vehicles driven by panic-stricken drivers ran over a number of people fleeing from the scene of the disaster, resulting in injuries. If Ghana had robust safety protocols perhaps, the injuries and deaths recorded would have been fewer.



Some two weeks after the Atomic Junction LPG explosion, I have still not heard from the relevant security agencies as to how they intend educating the public on how to effectively respond to such emergencies in the future. The most sickening truth about the recent disaster is that police officers, with little or no education in emergency care and disaster management, were the first respondents.



I only have two questions for whoever cares to read from the nation’s security apparatus:



1. Is the Police Service well-resourced to deal with these challenges?



2. Is there any structured training module for them on how to engage the general public in dealing with same?



While I wait for appropriate answers, I shudder to think of what the consequences would have been if there was massive terror attack on Ghana.



It is a pathetic fact that the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has been reduced to respondents who carry rice and oil to disaster scenes. How shocking!



While we consider these critical issues, let those at the helm of affairs know that the security threats to the country are many and varied and that we have gone past conventional security threats. We, therefore, have to act appropriately.



