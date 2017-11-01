Pedophilia Is A Psychological Disorder

Related Stories Pedophiles may have a psychological condition and they would need a combination of punishment and psychological interventions in other to be better people, and not the adoption of Sharia law for such offences as stated by DKB.



A pedophile is someone who gains sexual gratification by watching, touching or engaging in sexual acts with prepubescent children, usually 13 years old or younger. Some people with this disorder are satisfied with child pornography and children’s underwear advertisements. Others are driven to actually watch, fondle or engage in sexual intercourse with children.



Some of these pedophiles were themselves sexually abused before as children, and many were neglected, excessively punished or deprived of genuinely close relationships during their childhood development.



It is high time parents are educated on the psychological effects that their neglect, excessive punishment and bonding well with their children have on the future development of their children.



Besides, parents would have to be vigilant on their children and not leave them in the hands of suspected adults, especially those close to the family when going out from home.



To add, it is also time that psychological interventions are made part of the jail sentence of suspected pedophiles so that they come out as better people after their jail term has expired.



