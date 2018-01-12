​The Day Anti-Corruption Won

Related Stories I predicted almost a year ago on tv3 that the President will appoint Mr Martin Amidu to ​​the office of the Special prosecutor. This was a mere prediction based on my little knowledge of the President.



He is a decisive, firm and courageous person who is notoriously patriotic to Ghana. More so he has throughout his political and legal life surrounded himself with the best or gotten the best out of people around him.



It is with this background I made my prediction. The President is a man of his word. He promised Ghanaians he will fight corruption and this is but the beginning of that fight.



For us anti corruption crusaders, this is the brightest day in Ghana's history because corruption has been the bane of our development. It is estimated that for every $40, 30 ends up in the pockets of the corrupt officials in the chain.



Martin Amidu is not just competent, experienced but like the President, fiercely pariotic to Ghana but above all is a man of integrity. His appointment to this office indicates three things:



1. The fight against corruption just like the fight against galamsey is not a fluke but serious business for the President even if it takes longer than we wanted.



2. That true to his word, the President does not intend that office to be used for political witch hunting



3. Lastly and most pointedly, his appointment is indicative of the president's willingness to prosecute members of his own government.



I can tell my colleagues in the Npp who maybe corrupt to be more worried at the appointment of Martin than those in the Ndc. Our elders say if you are eating the fingers of a monkey, take a look at your fingers. I hope we will jubilate when he zeroes into the Npp and starts prosecuting corrupt officials.



Let the praise singers of his appointment today continue to sing halluja when he turns his searchlight on Npp. And may I predict here and now that it will happen sooner than later. Those who know Martin closely will know what am talking about.



Today I am more encouraged that Ghana has a future for finally, the right man has been chosen to deal with those crooks parading as servants to create, loot and share our scarce resources.



I don't remember being this happy. Not when I won GH 370million against the government in arreas payment to GETFUND in 2014 nor the successful removal of the CHRAJ boss compares to this.



Today all well meaning Ghanaians have reason to celebrate for we can trust Martin to go after the thieves just as we can trust the President to give him the free hand to operate.

However, all thieves, looters, create loot and share bregades have reason to have sleepless nights no matter their political parties.



I call on all Ghanaians to pray for Martin as he takes up his new role. May I use this opportunity to congratulate Martin Amidu on his appointment. Do it for mother Ghana.



Last but not least, let me thank President Nana Addo for being above partisan politics. Your footprints are in the Sands of time and generations yet unborn will thank you for your courage. God richly bless you Mr President.



Now let the war on the state looters begin.



