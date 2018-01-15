Martin Amidu's Approval: Minority MP’s Should Not Disappoint Their Constituents

Related Stories His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has always been known to have hatred for corruption, but the world never imagined his hatred for it was that intensive until he named Mr. Martin Alamisi Burnz-Kaiser Amidu on Thursday, 11th January, 2017 as the first Special Prosecutor for Ghana under the 4th Republic.



Through hard work and sacrifice, Mr. Martin Amidu has carved for himself the doyen of the anti-corruption crusade, and as a result his selection for this job by the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is just as near perfect as God's creation of Eve for Adam in God's purpose for procreation.



Mr. Martin Amidu was the running mate of H.E Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills during Ghana's December, 2000 general elections. He is a member of the NDC, and a former Attorney General under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) led governments.



He was also a Minister for Interior under the H.E Prof. Mills led NDC government from January, 2010 to January, 2011. He is popularly known as "Citizen Vigilante".



The world has always envisaged that the President would make a good choice with the person he appoints for the position of the special prosecutor, but it never thought he would make the best out of all his good choices.



Mr. Amidu just perfectly fits the criteria and concept of the President's purpose of a special prosecutor of tackling corrupt activities of the past, present and future public officers, politically exposed persons in the performance of their functions as well as persons in the private sector implicated in the commission of corruption, so that he would through that make corruption very distasteful for anyone who might even have a mirage idea of it for/in the future.



Corruption is a known bane of development of any country. Few people are able to stand up to it, it mostly takes men of great integrity and bravery to bud to fight it in our part of the world, so for Mr. Amidu to gladly accept and take this huge task upon himself, then society will really have to be of his great support, coupled with the scrutiny of his activities though.



I will also advise the minority in parliament not to do anything to impede or delay Mr. Amidu's approval. Moreover, they together with the opposition NDC should weary and totally avoid being an obstacle and a source of a discouragement of him in the discharge of his duties after his approval, because any of such will be a great disappointment and disservice to their followers and the constituents who chose them to respectively represent them.



Hhhmm, may God be praised always.



Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

00233246913905 / 00233209676413

Member, Critical Thinkers International (CTI)