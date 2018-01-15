The Choice Of Amidu; A Stroke Of Genius

Related Stories In the life of every celebrated Craftsman, King or hero stands one singular act or masterpiece that towers high above all other acts, collections or decrees. This singular act will with the passage of time become what they are fondly remembered for; their signature legacy and their finest hour.



King Solomon’s verdict on the dispute between two feuding mothers over the ownership of a living baby is what defines his wisdom.



King David’s heroic assassination of the giant Goliath with a catapult is what shot him into prominence.



Muhammad Ali’s victory over George Foreman in the rumble of the jungle fight in Kinshasha, Zaire on 30th October, 1974 is his signature claim to history.



Karl Paul Reinhold Niebuhr’s assertion that” man’s capacity for justice makes democracy possible; but his (man’s) inclination for injustice makes democracy necessary” is debatably what makes him relevant to Philosophy long after his demise.



Albert Einstein’s relativity theory will forever remain his greatest intellectual masterpiece even though he received a noble peace award for his theory on Photoelectric effect in 1922.



Diego Amando Maradona’s hand of God goal against England, in the 1986 world cup is what he is best remembered loved and hated for.



Our very own professor of boxing, the legendary Azumah Nelson’s boxing lessons handed out to Jeff Fenech in the latter’s own backyard, which became known as a father and son affair is the professor’s most famous act of excellence. I can go on and on with more examples. It is interesting to note however, that all these world greats are either dead or no longer an active part of their trades. Indeed, the Akans say that “sℇ aponkyereni wu aa, ana ye bebe hu ne tenten” akin to saying that a man’s truest measure can only be known after he’s gone.



But as my eyes beheld Martin A.B.K Amidu walk gingerly into the auditorium at the presidency on the 11th January, 2018, spotting a black hat with silver lining and a broad smile, oozing with boyish confidence, I knew right away that this could be President Akufo-Addo’s finest moment as a president; his stroke of genius. A political master stroke (quoting Kweku Baako).



His concession speech on Friday August 29th, 2014 might have saved a nation from a looming blood bath but his wise and audacious move in appointing a card bearing member of the opposition party to man such a sensitive position will hopefully seal the leaks and propel our dear nation to realize her full potentials. This political and leadership move is deeper than it meets the eye. It has higher philosophical underpinnings. It employs the world’s most potent force; love, deployed in trust, to thrust a sharp dagger in the waiting hands of your “erratic enemy” to watch over your jolly children. President Akufo-Addo is a genius.



Slowly but surely, President Akufo-Addo’s stubborn believe in reasoning power (which hitherto worked only in the laboratory) is gaining grounds in real life. He has defied the status quo and appointed the finest brain and perfect man for the job. The President has appointed a man who has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that even if the beautiful wife of the President, Lady Rebecca falls foul of the law, he (Martin) will prosecute her with the supersonic speed of a 6-cylinder Mercedes Benz. The President must either be overly courageous or inherently honest (clean) or both.



It is now evidently clear to even the most ardent NDC supporter; who avails their selves to elementary reading and reasoning, that it will be hugely unfair to the persona of former President Mahama to attempt to compare his years in office with President Akufo-Addo’s first year in office. The difference is just too huge. One was a floundering apprentice and the other a rare asset.



But, let me be quick to add, that I very much share in the wisdom of renowned, Public Servant, Diplomat, Educationist and Politician, Ambassador K. B. Asante who said “We should honour those who have labored hard for Ghana and not for self. It is no use preaching against corruption when those who are not corrupt have nothing but penury to show when they leave office” Martin A.B.K. Amidu and his team of prosecutors should be well remunerated so that a message will be sent to all and sundry, that under this government, it pays to be honest and pursue integrity.



Our wise and experienced President has spoken in a clear, audible and coherent manner. By appointing Martin, he has issued a stern warning to all Ghanaians, his party folks and especially, the few qualified family members privileged to serve mother Ghana under his presidency. To them, the President seems to be saying; “ sℇ me na membo wo aa, sℇ obi ℇbo woa , me ngye wo”, which transliterates into : if I cannot beat you (because you are family, friends and party people), I will not intervene when somebody ( Amidu) is beating you.



In the late hours of Thursday, 11th January 2018, I chanced upon the President watching himself pensively on Television as various media houses shared in the joy of the announcement of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor. He seemed to be saying; Martin, don’t let me down and most importantly, don’t let the Ghanaian people down.



In a swift move, President Akufo-Addo has spoken about planning and preparation. He teaches the Ghanaian people to count the cost before taking action, applauds evaluation before taking action, and encourages damage prevention through preparation and negotiation. To calculate in this way is not a lack of faith on the part of our President, but foresight based on insight and hindsight.



The sense of timing in announcing the Special Prosecutor is impeccable. It is the mark of a great leader. I can only join the millions of well meaning Ghanaians in wishing Martin Alamisi Kaiser Benz Amidu Godspeed and congratulating our wise President for his stroke of genius.



God bless our homeland Ghana and God bless the President of Ghana.