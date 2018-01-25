Reaping The Fruits Of Change!   

Related Stories “A wise man adapts himself to circumstances, as water shapes itself to the vessel that contains it”—Chinese Proverb.



As a student of management, I’ve learnt that many people are wary of change because of the fear of the unknown. Many fear change because they fear that a change in the status quo could disadvantage them or worsen their current situation. So the fear of the unknown is a major threat to change.



But there are few times that people yearn for change despite the uncertainties it may come with. People cry for change when the status quo does not inspire hope. They clamour for change when the status quo chokes and leaves them gasping for breath. For such persons, the fear of the unknown is almost non-existent because they believe the future could not be worse than the gloomy present.



For sure, the latter was what inspired me and my compatriots to opt for change in the December 7, 2016 polls. We were overwhelmed by the numerous “create, loot and share” schemes designed to siphon scarce cowries belonging to the state. We were also angered by the rotten teeth of the sharp-teethed babies and the foul smell exuding from their mouth. We were drowning under the Ogwanfunu administration and desperately needed a straw to clutch.



The Great Elephant came in handy and offered us hope through political change. We quickly clutched at the straw of hope and were fortunate to be taken to the shore safely. The change we so desperately desired was delivered by Candidate Nana Dee and his fellow “kukrudites”.



As discussed in this very column sometime back, the political change came in the form of a tsunami. Not only did it destroy, but also unearthed the bad deeds buried under the belly of the earth. Indeed, the strong tsunami winds revealed the messy faecal matter stashed in the anus of the goat.



But for political change, who would have known that President Ogwanfunu’s brother, Ibrahim, had an outstanding amount of GH¢12 million to pay to the state? But for the emergence of a new powerful fetish priest, who would have dared to tell the old fetish priest that he had coloured dentition?



Indeed, no one at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) would have dared to tell Ibrahim to pay import duty plus penalty for defaulting, if President Ogwanfunu had won a second term. But for power shifting hands, no one at GRA would have had the nerve to strangle Ibrahim’s neck and make him cough up a whopping GH¢12 million. Tell me political change is not good, and I would tell you President Trump does not believe Africa is a shithole continent!



Immediately after the political tsunami, news of the National Communication Authority (NCA) $4 million scandal was all over the news. I thought it was one of those usual accusations that will end with no prosecution. But it is refreshing to hear that the accused have been given the opportunity to prove their innocence in a court of competent jurisdiction. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!



The prosecution is a fruit of the political change we experienced in December 2016. If we had not witnessed the political tsunami, the NCA scandal would have been swept under the carpet and made to die a natural death. In the looting spree era, it would have been business as usual.



The political tsunami has given birth to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). I do agree that the OSP is not a panacea to corruption. But the office will no doubt deter many people from dipping their long hands into the state coffers. As the Citizen Vigilante enters the office with his long stick, I see many corrupt politicians running helter-skelter. Madam “They-Will-Jail-Me” and Minister AMERI on my mind!



The political tsunami also gave birth to a caring and visionary First Lady. A First Lady extraordinaire! Madam Rebecca is using her privileged position to help in bettering the lives of her compatriots.



The resultant effect of her efforts is the Mother and Baby Unit at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital- an ultra modern health facility for mothers and babies. The facility houses Maternal, Neonatal and Intensive Care units. It also has three surgical theatres, 20 incubators and about 130 delivery beds. The facility boasts of an ultra modern feeding room with recliner seats to make breastfeeding comfortable.



Abusuapanin, I agree that the country has a long way to go. But I’m encouraged by the little I’ve seen so far. With the likes of Madam Rebecca and Hajia Samira around, I believe much will be accomplished by the Rebecca Foundation.



And with the Citizen Vigilante standing akimbo with a noose in the hand, I’m optimistic that many strangled necks will vomit their ill-gotten loot. For the first time in a long while, I see a bright light at the end of the tunnel!



See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!