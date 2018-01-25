Mahama Is Like Unrepentant Serpent; He Can’t Be Trusted

Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa and H.E John Mahama Related Stories Refugees are people fleeing from conflict and persecution, their lives and freedom are mostly under risk, and so under the international laws (UN and AU conventions, and Protocols) relating to the status of refugees, they need to be protected and never to be expelled to where they have their lives at risk.



Analysing the above statement carefully, the two former Guantanamo Bay detainees who are both from Yemen, fall under the refugee status, so it will be wrong and also tantamount to a breach of international laws and protocols on the part of Ghana to repatriate them, unless on grounds which takes away their status as refugees or when they pose as threats to the country that has conferred on them their refugee status.



Furthermore, it is injurious on the intelligence of Ghanaians and also morally wrong and hypocritical on the part of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to have allowed his right-hand men like Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa and other members of his camp to intentionally misinform the public about the status of the Ex-Guantanamo detainees.



It is also wrong for Mahama’s cohorts to attempt inciting the citizens of Ghana against His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led NPP government with regards to their continues stay in the country after the two years has expired, while Hon. Ablakwa knew his government had conferred on these Ex-detainees’ the refugee status on 21st July 2016.



Moreover, it goes on to prove that, H.E John Mahama after his deceit of Ghanaians under his tenure which led to his defeat in the 2016 general elections is still not remorseful; thus, as a result, just like the biblical unrepentant serpent, he cannot be trusted.



Ghanaians should not make any attempt to consider him for another term in office as President of Ghana because he is full of lies and deceit, who thinks of nothing else except his selfish interest and that of his cronies.



