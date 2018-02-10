Suzzy Williams, Terry Bonchaka, Kwame Owusu Ansah, Vybrant Faya, Isaac Yeboah, Ebony Etc

Related Stories Music lovers were thrown into shock when “poulele” hitmaker Terry Bonchaka passed on in October 2003 through a car accident.



Clearly, it was arguably one of the celebrity deaths that hit the country like a “bolt from the blue”. Following the unfortunate death, a number of Ghanaian entertainers have also died in similar circumstances.



Ebony’s untimely death Thursday evening has not only surprised Ghanaians, it has unsettled nerves and sent many recalling a similar fate that rocked the entertainment world and the entire country when Terry bonchaka lost his life after his car hit a tree on the Madina-Legon road.



Terry Bonchaka was then the new kid on the block and took the entire country by surprise with his iconic old school dressing and famous dance move “poulele”.



Unfortunately, Ghana lost Terry to road accident and cut short the life of an otherwise great entertainer who would have put Ghana on the global entertainment map.



Two years later, Suzzy Williams died at age 23, one of the best movie stars to have graced the screens. She had barely reached the high point of her career as an actress when she died. Suzzy just like Ebony, was full of life and lived her life despite heavy criticisms But death laid its icy hands on her when she got involved in yet another motor accident on the La-Teshie Nungua road. Again, Ghana lost another Whoopi Goldberg to needless road accident.



On May 2, 2008, another actor Kwame Owusu Ansah died in a fatal car accident on a road many people will not be surprised, the Tema motorway. Doctors had worked around the clock to save Kwame’s life but Kwame had lost too much blood.



It was not in doubt that Kwame did a lot of collaboration with Nigerian actors and if his love for acting away from home is anything to go by, he probably will be competing with Idris Elba for the next James Bond. But no, because of a negligent cargo driver who was being chased by the police, Kwame perished.



For many fans of the “mampe hitmaker”, Vybrant Faya and recently Ike Yeboah, Amakye Dede’s Manager, all of who died through road accident, the entertainment industry would be benefiting from their rich artistic ideas and showmanship.



Ebony’s death has called into question the need for artiste to be managed professionally, especially with regard to travelling in the light of the dangers on Ghana’s roads, not only to public figures but to every Ghanaian.



Ebony Reigns, like her name suggest, may be reigning indeed on a sad note but just like a colleague reporter Mercydalyne Lokko puts it, strangely for most of these artiste who die in their prime, they may perhaps have known but for how long must we sit down accidents which are preventable to take the lives of Ghanaians.



Need I say more?