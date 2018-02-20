Joyce Konokie Zempare Is The Qualified Strategist

Related Stories Not because we need a women leader to lead the women's wing of the NPP, we can allow any woman to lead the women front. Certainly not! We need a strategist who will be able to make exploit when the chance is given to her.



We need a woman who is passionate and ready to leave a positive legacy because going into 2020 election we don't need the same strategy we used to win the 2016 election but a very different one and this strategy can't be developed by someone who is not strategic.



It is an undisputable fact that under the leadership of *Joyce Konokie Zempare* as the Greater Accra Regional Women Organizer, the women's wing of the region has received a tremendous growth in every angle one can talk of. Her leadership style is very great because she has always believed that every leader is a servant and has never hesitated serving her followers.



Joyce is a woman who understands what is called political operations. As Jsc. Atuguba said "Elections are won at the polling stations". Joyce Zempare analysing that statement did all that she could at the various polling stations before, during and after the 2016 elections and due to her hardworking, people started calling her *" Operations woman"*



So for Joyce Konokie Zempare, she has been tried, tested and proven that she can lead the women front of the NPP and make a positive impacts and hence as delegates, we should make the right choice by voting for Joyce Zempare as our National Women Organizer.



Vote Joyce Konokie Zempare for the betterment of the NPP women's wing.



Issued by:

Isaac Essuman (Minister Isaac)



Npp Youth Activist

















