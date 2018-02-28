When Was the Last Time You Thanked A Ghanaian Police Officer?

Related Stories Likelihood of One District 30 Robberies in a month, if the Ghana Police service hadn’t been professional



As Ghanaians I would want us to congratulate and thank the IGP COP Asante Apietu and the Ghana Police service for the yeomen’s job of fighting the armed robbery menace and other crimes in the country, rather than denigrate them.



At a time that they lack logistical equipment’s to fight crime and the flourishing and booming business Vigilante groups. I believe things would have been worse, if the Ghana Police Service was not on high alert, the picture for Mother Ghana would have been wailing and mourning through the evil acts of these perpetrators of crime.



The likelihood of one District 30 Robberies in a month would have been in existence, if the Ghana Police service hadn’t been professional.



The word Police is derived from the Greek word “Polis”, meaning that part of non-ecclesiastical administration having to do with the safety, health and order of the state. The Greek politeria, meant the art of governing and regulating the welfare, security needs and order of the city-state in the interest of the public.



Although Police is derived from the Greek, it was the Romans who perfected the system. The Roman politia meant the same thing as the Greek Politeira. It was a symbol of power residing in central Authority.



When Was the Last Time You Thanked A Police Officer?



Imagine feeling like every kiss goodbye to your loved ones each day might be your last kiss. Police officers and their families feel this way every single day. Every morning when police officers put on their badge, they know there’s a chance they might not come home that night.



However, although police officers risk their life daily, being an officer is literally quite a thankless job. Not only are police officers often taken for granted, many people are highly vocal about their dislike for cops.



In fact, as I type this essay I know already that it will receive many negative comments below, ragging on the police. And not just “some” police officers. People tend to use the phrase “all police officers” when they speak negatively about cops.



Why is this?



Why do some people simply love to say “all cops are bad”?



I believe that much of people’s anti-police attitude is due to a media bias to report the shocking and dramatic “From what I’ve seen, the vast majority of police officers in Ghana are dedicated, hard-working and conscientious,” The fact that a handful of officers have been in the news for misconduct should not taint the others. One bad apple does not mean they are all bad apples.



With the huge presence of the police in terms of visibility and the wiliness to fight for crime to be minimized it would have been a catastrophe in Ghana.



Believe me as someone who was properly briefed during the recent 2016 elections. The vigilante groups we are seeing today are advanced trained protective units like we have in other government installations. They have not been debriefed.



We should be thankful to the Almighty God for his protection. I say so because the hard work of the Ghana Police Service professional men and women in uniform, things would have been out of hands. They are always 2 steps ahead. What we are seeing today is a micro.



Maybe 60 Armed robberiesand not in two month as we seem to discuss, there’s a saying that you reap what you sow, that is the danger of vigilantes groups that we tried breeding ahead of the 2016 elections, which have virtually become an albatross on the neck of governments. All parties.



Now the NPP is in power, so we are seeing the influx, spreading wilder than that of a bush fire in a dry season. Today they can even enter our Courts, one of the critical Pillars of our democracy and free accused persons and suspects. All they get is a slap on their hands go and sin no more, I believe Ghanaians are right thinking people, so once it’s like that we know its political They are party members we used them is their Motto.



The NPP is not the only political party that has vigilante groups; many others have that is why we must tread cautiously in dealing with higher crimes like robberies and giving it a political colour.



Others who were properly trained security officers have also been dismissed because of politics. Where are they working now? How many of them are happy about the way the NPP maltreated them. All these are factors that lead to the unnecessary rise in the security problems in the country.



The Vigilante groups after been used and formed by politicians have been dumped. And cannot find work for them.so decide to misbehave and seize government installations and test their powers. Crime is crime and it has no Colour let’s fight it together. It can be you it can be me.



Recently Former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur,s said President Nana Addo’s State of the Nation Address lacked content, as in his view, he failed to touch on critical areas such as security.



Mr. Amissah Arthur said he was disappointed the President failed to spell out plans of empowering law enforcement agencies who will deal with persons creating fear and panic in the name of politics.



The worry of most people is insecurity. I thought he was going to empower law enforcement agencies to deal with political party youth who are creating fear and uncertainty but he did not.”



Although the President had indicated in his address that government was allocating some GHC 800 million to the Ghana Police Service to ensure an improvement in its operations, the Vice President said that was not enough.



Nana Addo also spoke about political vigilantism and asked the police to carry out their duties effectively, by arresting culprits without fear or favour.“Retooling them is not empowering them against political vigilantism. That is the fear most people have. The law enforcement agencies themselves are worried about the role that these people are playing in this country and I did not hear anything like that” Amissah-Arthur said.



Bawumia



Vice President Bawumia recentlty said Government is doing all in its power to provide the necessary logistics and resources to the Ghana Police Service to enable it discharge its duties effectively, especially in the wake of reports of indiscipline and lawlessness.



Practical support, such as increased recruitment, rehabilitation and equipping of police stations across the country to standardize the infrastructure, as well as provision of protective gear, guns and ammunition would soon receive prominent attention.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, announced these measures when he read a speech on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the 47th Cadet Officers’ Graduation Parade at the National Police Training School at Tesano, Accra on Friday February 9, 2018.



The President continued: “In line with our plans to equip the Police better, at least, 1,000 new vehicles will be procured for the service this year. Already 200 pick-up vehicles have been allocated under Operation Calm Life, with 200 saloon vehicles to be delivered in six weeks’ time, with more to come.



“We are also on course to set up Special Police Units. Resources have been allocated for police kits, including protective gear and adequate quantities of other essential equipment, including guns and ammunitions. We also expect the Police to strengthen engagement with the communities they serve. We see that as being a more sustainable way of reducing crime,” President Akufo-Addo emphasized.





