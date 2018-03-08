International Women’s Day: Extreme Feminism Is A Threat To Marriage

Related Stories Two weeks ago, Rev. Nabegmado said extreme feminism is ill-advised and a threat to God’s ordained marriage, after the Central Assemblies of God held its Jubilee Vows Renewal Ceremony for married couples.



However, he did not quote any scripture when he made the statement.



In Ghana, a man’s authority tends to override/supersede a woman’s authority, barring exceptions such as the queen mothers etc…



Conservative Ghanaians are dealing with a tremendous amount of change. Women are working outside of the home more often than they did in the past.



Now women are graduating from Universities more often than they used to. And now Ghanaian men are asked to partake in the holiday they call Valentine's day.



As women become better educated, men sometimes feel less powerful and sometimes men feel threatened.



In the past, women depended on men for resources and security; so what happens when women become less dependent on men? Tension. Friction, Push back.



Yet, the reality is that, limiting the education of women is like asking poverty to continue to hurt families and cause suffering.



If a woman doesn’t get to continue her education, she will marry.



If a woman cannot continue her education, her ability to earn money is limited. If a man needs to provide for his sisters, wife, children, and his nephews and nieces, one tree that receives wind will break.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is not lying when he says that Ghana’s human capital is the key to Ghana’s future growth and success.



This is a hot topic in certain communities. Saying that women, who cook for their husbands, are slaves has infuriated different groups of people. That debate is still raging, albeit on the quiet.



Ghana’s elders had a lot to say about the relationship between men and women.



“A child resembles his father, but he belongs to a family.”



“True love is not based on wealth”, “Everybody wants to pick up a wife from a good family. If you think am inferior, I also think you are inferior. Respect or disrespect is reciprocal”



Therefore, we should all think about what we need to do to develop our families and nation for the better.



We should not forget that today is International Women’s Day, nor should we forget the wisdom of our ancestors.





This article was written by PeaceFM reporter Kwabena Piesie (Matthew Zeliff)



