The Youth And The Media Must Rise Up Against Corruption

Related Stories We are told, that we are the future generation yet we are not ready to take this responsibility for our future. In times where the youth are silent on criticizing the very conditions that hinder on their future; then the signs of a failed generation are envisaged.



Today, our very survival depends on our ability to rise up and speak to the ills of our generation. To take the Bull by the horns and face this canker called corruption.



Dr. Stephen K. Opuni and the others were thoroughly investigated by our state security agencies and charged accordingly by the Attorney General on behalf of the state. So, Mr. Kofi Adams and his ilk’s should please space us the ugly noises as this is not going to be one of those cases they will play “political football” with. The earlier they get that the better for all of us. We are tired of them and will not give in any further. At least, the best they can do for them is to pray for them and get them a good defense counsel.



It is unthinkable to suggest that the allegations against Mr. Opuni and co. are politically motivated. Our legal system that affirmed former president John Dramani Mahama as president elect after 2012 election petition will offer them the opportunity to prove their innocence or otherwise. GH¢217million cannot just go down the drain if indeed they are found guilty.



Sad to say, but people were shot and killed for lesser crimes they committed in the past. Our duty as youth is to challenge corruption. For the power of youth is the common wealth for Ghana and the entire world.



In other to confront the challenges our communities face, we as youth need to not only advocate for change, but also need to define issues and develop strategies for action. We should all know that corruption has no colour, it knows no tribe, no political party and no religious group. The earlier we rise up as youth to nip this monster called corruption in the bud the better for all of us.



Let me use this opportunity congratulate Mr. Martin A. B. K. Amidu on his appointment as the first Special Prosecutor of Ghana. I wish to also commend H. E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for setting up the office of the Special Prosecutor to deal specifically with corruption. This is one thing that generations yet unborn will forever be grateful for.



The media must not be left out this. They did a commendable job in the fight against illegal mining (galamsey). I hope and pray they will attach the same level of seriousness and enthusiasm to fighting this social canker that is more dangerous and fatal than HIV and EBOLA.



This is the time to rise up for our country as youth. The nation indeed demands our devotion. So, let us all unite to uphold Her and make Her great and strong once again.



GOD BLESS OUR HOMELAND GHANA!!!

AND MAKE OUR NATION GREAT AND STRONG!!!



