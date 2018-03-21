The Sanitation Contracts And Why We are dirty   

Related Stories ##############################################

The following are government's sanitation contracts with the Jospong Group, which I know of: The contracts from 1 to 8 are nationwide in nature. From 2006 to June 2018, the Sanitation sweepers contract alone costs the nation 2.2 BILLION CEDIS. Out of this amount 1.8 billion is to Zoomlion as management fees while 400 million is for the nationwide sweepers.



1. YEA Youth in Sanitation Module (sweepers) contract



2. Final Disposal sites contract



3. Sanitation Improvement Package contract



4. Assemblies fumigation contract



5. Ministry of Local Government Fumigation Contracts to 11 Jospong companies



6. Ministry of Health Fumigation Contract



7. Sanitation Guards (nsama nsama) contract



8. Waste bins contract



9. Accra Compost and Recycling Plant Contract



10. Lavender Hill Contract



11. Bui Nuisance Control Programme



So if the nation is still dirty after these contracts, why do we shy away from demanding answers from the Jospong Group and the government officials who signed the contracts? Why do we pretend we don't know the reason for the problems after sinking billions of cedis into shady sanitation contracts?