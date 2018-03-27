Isn’t It Time, Mr. President?

Related Stories In the legendary words of JM, until one attains the height of leadership, they are not qualified to even critique a leader. How wrong he was!



Criticism, however, must be constructive and devoid of pettiness and mischief. The supreme objective of one’s criticisms must be to build up and not to destroy.



This is the spirit guiding my train of thought in this piece. For, I’m not the fountain of knowledge; neither do I claim to be the repository of wisdom. I might not even be fit to question the wisdom of the President regarding his choice of Ministers, Deputies and CEO’s. But one thing evidently clear to all and sundry is that, this President is a listening President.



My intention in writing this piece is to among other things, afford His Excellency the President, a rare opportunity to read, hear and see for himself what the overwhelming majority of his subjects think of some of his appointees.



What he, the President chooses to do with that priceless information afterwards is not my business except to say; it may only shape his legacy for future generations. And sometimes, the future comes in four year cycles.



The overwhelming majority of the Ghanaian people who voted this Government into power did so because they were of the impression that President Akufo-Addo would be a no-nonsense, action oriented leader. As things stand now, they keep questioning themselves, eyeing each other and murmuring; when is our President going to strike?



Our gutters continue to choke with filth, our street lights work only at day. The pot-holes on our roads graduate to man-holes whiles our 110 Ministers transition from i10’s to Land cruisers and Pathfinders. From whence cometh our help? Achebe said, “For how long must feverish birds tremble in silence before the very eyes of their silent keeper”.



Sir, your timely and bold decision to appoint Martin A.B.K. Amidu even amidst strong internal apprehension sent the entire (almost) nation into celebration mood.



The indications are clear on the wall; the Ghanaian people voted for a drastic change not a marginal one. You represent our best chance of tracing our steps back to prosperity. We need you to be hard and uncompromising. We need you to crack the whip lest you spoil our Ministers and CEO’s.



Sir, without your “hardness”, you are just like any other President and that includes the immediate past one. If that does not scare you, then our problems are bigger than we know. Respectfully Mr. President, let some heads roll. Most of your appointees will surely not survive a week in Kagame’s Kigali. No way!



My dear reader, please be civil and decorous in your submissions. Mention the names of the ten (10) least efficient appointees of the President, i.e. Ministers, Deputies or CEO’s who deserve the sack and support your claims with cogent reasons where possible. Your President is listening.



Welcome home from Abidjan. Abidjan declaration, I salute.



God bless our homeland Ghana and God bless our President.