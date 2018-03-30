Anyidoho Not Mad, He Meant Every Word

If a jackass becomes merrier, there is the tendency for him/her to spill out his secrets, and that might had been an exact which happened to Koku Anyidoho, the Deputy Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during his interview with Happy Fm, Accra.

This revelation of an intent of a coup plot against the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by the NDC through its Deputy Secretary goes on to confirm why the NDC were/are so much against the United States Of America's (USA) military presence in Ghana through a training with their Ghanaian and other African countries' counterparts, and also the removal of squatters and traders around the vicinity of the house of President Nana Addo.



I am very sure former President John Mahama is the grand brain behind this NDC coup plot orchestration, of which I can only be convinced of his non-involvement if he publicly disassociates himself from this unsavory comment of Koku Anyidoho.



This coup outburst by the NDC should not be downplayed because even though many assume Koku to be a buffoon, he is still never a mad man, he was surely not a Charles Antwi. In fact he was very much aware of his environment and intention when he made it very clear on radio.

Also, the NDC has every reason to plan a coup against the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government because that can be their only hope and way of ousting the NPP especially considering; firstly, the huge crack within the NDC emanating from the strong rivalry between the Cadres and the Mahama led faction, and secondly due to the great performance and the huge records being chalked by the President Nana Addo led NPP government at the social and economic levels of the country such as inflation rate, policy base rate, budget deficit, exchange rate, debt to GDP ratio, Free Senior High School policy, corruption fight, investor confidence, payment of the training college allowance and the 2nd tier of the Pension scheme, and many others which has as a result attracted huge recognitions and praise from many foreign countries, institutions, analysts and academicians such as France, USA, Moody, Fitch, World Bank and others.



Once more, this statement by Anyidoho cannot be trivialized because there has been many allegations and rumours of coup in the past under the fourth (4th) republic which includes one which lead to the death of the late H.E Professor Atta Mills in 2012 and another which nearly led to the death of the former President, H.E John Agyekum Kufuor when his convoy got involved in a very deadly accident in 2007.



Due to this case being so unpardonable, and also one of the highest crime of the land especially against the first gentleman of the land, I will plead with the police and judicial services to deal with it with all seriousness and urgency so that the security of the nation and that of the President will not be compromised.



Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

(NPP Activist, Kwadaso Constituency, Political Pundit)

Member, Critical Thinkers International



