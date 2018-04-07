Edmund's Letter To Mahama: Elevate Yourself From The League Of Jokers​

Related Stories After that humiliation in the 2016 election, I thought the former president would have learnt significant lessons and see politics as serious business and not an arena for concert party.



He has forgotten so soon that such same attitude shot him from glory and now has become the toast for public ridicule. If he has done clinical assessment of himself after 2016, he would have seen that it is about time, he utilises the opportunities given him such as this Unity Walk to savor the little dignity left in him and stop the dirty politics play which he is using to crave for needless attention in the media...



He is the former President for Christ sake, a man who has seen and tasted it all, why is he still sitting in the mud throwing dirt? Thinking he is still being cheered on whiles he rants comic relief, he is descending so low in the level of footsoldiers with his latest jab about the Obinim Sticker. .



Time without number he has shown to us that it was tragedy in the highest height to have him occupied the highest position of the land. He has proven that he has been unserious candidate to lead any serious group or country, even in opposition he is still recklessly infantile with leaping incompetence. He has never learnt any lesson from running a campaign based on needlessly Cheekiness.



Under his administration, he reduced governance to a serious joke acting as a spectator who watched on while his appointees stole in millions of hefty sums. This is a man who is staging a come back in 2020. Never again will the people of Ghana allow such 'comic actor' back into the Jubilee House.



My simple advice to him..It doesn't take much to lose the honour and dignity that comes with the word Stateman..If he goes on like this, he will create his own tag worthy not to be called one. For us in the NPP we are not perturbed by his comic jabs..The sage has it that the Elephant is not bothered by the oozy sound of the mosquito in the forest..Nana Addo and the NPP remain resolute on delivering on our promises to the people of Ghana and will not waste a breathe on his heedless jabs..



Edmund Kyei

1st Vice Chairman

Asokwa Constituency



Member of the NPP Communication Team