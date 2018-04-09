Crossing The Border; The Kind Of Youth Organizer NPP Needs

Related Stories For researchers, ethical leaders who exhibit empathy, trustworthiness, selfless attitude, and focus on collective mission tend to maintain optimal leader-follower relationships. One wonders whether these types of leader exist amongst the four contending for New Patriotic Party(NPP) National Youth Organizer post and if there is, whether optimal leader-follower results will be obtained in the Youth Wing of NPP.



The attributes of an ethical leader suggest that the followers will be more likely to imbibe the vision of the organization (NPP) as interpreted by the leader and achieve the group’s goals because of intrinsic motivation.

Having served the party for years, I am challenged to believe that the cultural milieu or mindset of the average New Patriotic Party Member is primarily not centered on personal rather than group goals. It almost feels as though many followers perceive an empathetic, selfless and considerate attitude as weakness.



Fact of the argument is that, the Youth Wing of NPP needs a leader who can change the structure and mindset of the people. Maybe someone in the mold of Dominic Kwesi Eduah who is very calm but firm, consistent, earned the trust of the youth and has promised to keep faith with the youth.



Dominic possess Gandhi’s personality such that he can pray, fast and suffer to bring the NPP out of distress. He will be a Julius Nyerere to NPP youth and encourage them to contribute to the welfare of the party rather than personal aggrandizement. Dominic is an embodiment of Nelson Mandela who refused to accept “an eye for an eye” ideal insisting on holding the party together through promotion of reconciliation between people of different faction. Mandela saw and experienced the evil of racism and refused to accept a system of ethnic divide. NPP Youth needs this type of leader who will bring the people to a self-consciousness that promotes unity.



The NPP youth needs a leader who will focus on stabilizing the youth, unsettling ethnic divide and enthusing hope and unity among the youth of our party and it's only a charismatic leader like Dominic Eduah who understands that what we need is the creation of stable structures and redirection of the party to focus on selflessness that will sustain the growth of the party's grassroot base. We must not miss this opportunity to elect Dominic Eduah as the next NPP National Youth Organizer for such a time like this.



Strategy wise, Dominic Eduah is second to none. He is full of surprises, keeps his opponents in suspense and makes them masters of the art of guessing. He is a nuke, a political weapon of opposition destruction, and a vote for him will obliterate the NDC for a very longtime.









