Manasseh Azure Writes: Who Is Advising Prez Akufo Addo?

Related Stories Why is President Akufo-Addo acting this way? Who is advising him? You suspend people merely because they are alleged to have been involved in visa fraud in sending supporters to Australia? Is this state-sponsored visa racketeering new during sporting events? Why can't he learn from his predecessors? Was he not in Ghana in 2014? This incident did not really make any headlines across the world like the Brazil World Cup scandal. It did not embarrass us that much and we have not lost money in shady procurement deals. Was President Akufo-Addo not here when a Commission of Enquiry sat and stomach-churning revelations were made at the hearings of procurement malfeasance in the Brazil scandal? What happened? The people alleged to have been involved in the deals were called to the Office of the President to work there. Nobody lost sleep after the revelations. In this case, we have not been told that this Australia visa saga has caused financial loss to the state, but the president is already acting. Why do you suspend people even before investigations are completed? Is he not supposed to be a compassionate father? Doesn't he know that taking such steps will put fear in his appointees and they will not be able do business as usual?



#ReadTwiceBeforeYouComment!