We Salute Our Party Leadership For A Strong Show Of Unity During 25th Anniversary Celebrations - Young Cadres

Related Stories In the annals of Ghana’s political history, there is perhaps not a single example of a major party suffering such a devastating loss at the polls and managing to dust itself and re-organize as quickly as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has done after the 2016 elections defeat.



Whilst our nemesis wished us doom and destruction, we have shown to them that what unites us is stronger than the petty forces that threaten our survival. That is why, we, the leadership of the Young Cadres Association (YCA) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on behalf of our members would like to congratulate and thank the leadership of our party for the strong and exceptional show of unity during the recent mammoth rally at Ashaiman which formed part of activities marking our 25th anniversary.



To see the founder of our great party, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, together with Ex-President John Dramani Mahama and the top hierarchy of our party congregating on the same platform and cutting the anniversary cake marked a positive turn in our affairs which sends a strong signal to the grassroots of our party and the country as whole. Indeed, our party on that occasion demonstrated beyond doubt that it is the only party in Ghana which preaches and practices democracy.



In spite of the rancor and acrimony which have characterized the body politics of our party since that bitter loss in the 2016 General Elections, our leaders have proven to us that they believe in the very fundamental tenet of democracy which is to “disagree to agree.” For us, the show of harmony has instilled in us an important virtue – dedication to a common course - which cannot be undermined by in-fighting, accusations and counter-accusations. Yes, we may fight; yes, we may accuse each other for our loss and flaws in our strategy; and yes, we may disagree on a whole plethora of issues, but we believe in the sanctity of our union.



We, the Young Cadres, are hugely encouraged by the steps taken to fix our mistakes and rejuvenate our party for the bigger task ahead – which is to wrestle back power from the clueless New Patriotic Party (NPP) government. And we will also admonish all aggrieved members of the party to follow the example of what transpired on the Ashaiman platform to learn from it in resolving our differences. The leadership of our party at the regional and constituency levels should also take cue and re-energize the base.



Whilst at it, we will like to also commend Honourable Ato Forson and Chairman Allotey Jacobs, who, together with the Central regional executives have begun visiting and meeting the various constituencies to encourage and to re-invigorate them. This is a clarion call to all regional, constituency and branch executives to shake off any leftover shocks from the elections defeat and get to work. We are a party of the revolution, and we stronger when we stick together!



Long Live Ghana

Long Live the NDC

Long Live Young Cadres



Signed:

Michael Dery

President

YCA

(0245983380)



Bright Botchway

General Secretary

YCA

(0249999145)



