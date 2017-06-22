AFAG Opposes Mandatory Road Tow Monopoly

Related Stories All over the world, vehicle towing services is a major component of road maintenance and a source of income and employment for the government and private sector. It is an important complementary service in the road transport industry especially when the availability of towing services are readily accessible when vehicles break down on our roads.



Alliance for Accountable Governance holds the view that the provision of towing services for motorists who get stranded is a laudable idea and should be embraced by the public. These towing services policy would reduce about 25% of the total road accidents which is caused by broken down vehicles. However, AFAG disagrees with mode of implementation of the policy.



AFAG vehemently resist the monopolization of the implementation of the towing services. The idea of having Road Safety Management Company Limited implement a nationwide towing service to clear all abandoned vehicles is against free market development. We are mystified that a single company can be singled out and bestowed the mandate to carry out this important service when, indeed, there are countless other



Furthermore, AFAG is at sea as to what happens in the subsequent years to the fees or premiums of less risky drivers or vehicle owners with a high maintenance culture, including drivers who don't experience any challenge that would require towing services on the roads.





RESOLUTION



AFAG commends the government for the suspension of mandatory towing levy. This is an openhearted move that would calm the flaring tempers. The withdrawal of this policy is an indication that is ready to engage the relevant bodies accordingly.



AFAG believes the towing services is a laudable idea which would save productive hours as well as lives and limbs. As a civil society organization, we appreciate that fact that this policy, with extensive and proper stakeholders consultation would be of immense benefit to the ordinary Ghanaian.



Insurance companies must be engaged and empowered through premiums to pluralize this concept and expand the market so that jobs can be created.



