10th Anniversary Event To Raise Funds For Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS)

The current GSTS headmaster, Mr. Samuel K. Essel, will travel from Ghana to serve as a keynote speaker at the event.



Wing Commander William K. Kekrebesi ’71 (Rtd), President of the GSTS Alumni Association (GAA), also will make a keynote address.



Money raised from the event will pay for critical infrastructure upgrades at GSTS, as follows:



● Sanitation facility reconstruction;



● Dormitory restoration;



● Solar Electricity Project, and



● Laboratory and workshop modernization.



This year’s event theme is “The Role of the GAA - Past, Present and the Future”.



GSTS is located in the coastal city of Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana. As a high school known for science and engineering, this educational gem is critical to the economic, scientific, and technological future of Ghana.



Many of its alumni currently make the United States their home. Some own their businesses, while others can be found working in various disciplines and institutions such as NASA, hospitals, engineering firms and several universities across the US.



As an old school - 108 years this year – it has not seen any major renovation in decades, and several of its infrastructures are on the brink of collapse. The evening of fundraising will help bring a stop to this trend.



Alumni of GSTS and other schools, as well as members of the general public and the Ghanaian community are cordially invited to this event.



For more information regarding this dinner or to purchase a ticket, please visit:



http://www.gstsnorthamerica.com/events/upcoming-events/.



