We Are Satisfied With BOST Findings - AFAG

Related Stories AFAG welcomes the report by the Ministry of Energy on the clearing of the BOST Chief executive by BNI in the matter of “Dirty Oil” saga.



We commend the BNI and the National Security for the swift investigations into the matter.



AFAG strongly urges BOST to review its internal control mechanism to forestall the occurrence of future contamination of fuel.



It is time for the nation to move on.



