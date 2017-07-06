First Oil From Ghana’s OCTP Development

Related Stories The Ministry of Energy wishes to inform the general public that, the President of the Republic, His Excellence Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, Thursday July 6, 2017, symbolically turn the production valve on the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel (FPSO) John Agyekum Kufuor to officially commence production of oil in commercial quantities from the Sankofa Gye-Nyame Fields.



The ceremony which will be held offshore on the FPSO will have the President opening a Subsea Well Choke and unveiling a plaque to commemorate the ceremonial event. It will be followed by a grand durbar of chiefs, Government officials and other dignitaries at the Takoradi Shorebase in the Western Region.



Eni is the operator of the OCTP block with a 44.44% stake, while Vitol holds 35.56% and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) 20%.



The OCTP integrated oil and gas development is made up of the Sankofa Main, Sankofa East and Gye-Nyame fields, which are located about 60 kilometers off Ghana’s Western Region coast. The fields have cumulatively, recoverable reserves of about 1.07 TCF of gas, 173 million barrels of oil and about 30 million barrels of condensate.



The fields would produce altogether 45,000 BOPD of oil and 170MMSCFD through 18 wells using the floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) John Agyekum Kufuor. A 63-kilometer submarine pipeline will transport gas to Sanzule's Onshore Receiving Facilities (ORF), where it will be received and transmitted for power generation.



The OCTP Project has achieved significant local content development and participation with the fabrication of module stools, risers, jumpers, among others, in Ghana.