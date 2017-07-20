We Will Resist Akufo Addo's Diabolic Plans To Oust Charlotte Osei - Young Cadres

Related Stories President Akufo Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) have shown on countless occasions that their commitment and belief in democracy exist only in their minds. Their latest theatrical move to remove Madam Charlotte Osei from her position as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) is one that will move even the most ardent disbeliever in democracy to tears.



The NPP, in their warped logic, think Ghana belongs only to them and thus if you are not part of them you do not qualify to occupy any position in the country.



And so in their pursuit of a sinister agenda to aggrandize every position in this country, they have hidden behind a few faceless agents in the Electoral Commission to cause a petition to be filed against the EC Chair all in the hope of getting her removed and having one of their own appointed. That is their stock-in-trade.



Lest we forget: the NPP used this same Machiavellian tactic to remove their lawfully elected national Chairman, General Secretary, Vice-Chairman and twenty other executives from post. And they are bent on seeing the back of Madam Osei because she forcefully stood against all their rigging tactics prior to the 2016 General Elections.



Let it be known to President Akufo Addo and his bunch of rightwing operators that Ghanaians will not sit by for them to undermine the Constitution of the Republic. They used the so-called Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVCA) to frustrate Madam Osei prior to and throughout the electioneering season all in the hope that she will buckle under their pressure. Being as steadfast and unyielding as she is, she did not break under their pressure and so now that they have power, they think they can have their way.



As the NPP continue to live in a campaign mood and fail to appreciate the fact that they are in charge of the destiny of 27 million people, we the Young Cadres will want to remind them that their insidious machinations that have been deployed to impeach Madam Osei will be met with an equally forceful positive defiance by the masses of this country, if they dare make any wrong move.



If President Akufo Addo and his economic wizkid, Bawumia, cannot carry the burden of governing this nation in peace, and they would want to endanger the destinies of the masses by their reckless actions, we will resist! We will resist through any means available to us to prevent them from turning this country into a banana republic.



Long Live YCA

Long Live Ghana



Signed:

1.Michael Dery

President

Young Cadres Association

(0245983380)



2.Bright Botchway

General Secretary

Young Cadres Association

(0249999145)