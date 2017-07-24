STATEMENT: Fred Amankwah-Sarfo Congratulates Stephen Ntim On His Appointment

Related Stories The Office of Fred Amankwah-Sarfo has cited a letter from the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, Hon Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, communicating your appointment as the Chairman of the Governing Board of Ghana Lands Commission by H. E. Nana Akufo-Addo in consultation with the Council of State.



We welcome this worthy appointment and congratulate you on your appointment.



Having served the party in various capacities; your dedication and commitment to the advancement of Ghana's developmental agenda makes you the most suitable person to chair this august commission.



We appreciate H. E. Nana Akufo-Addo for recognizing and rewarding for sacrifices and contributions to the NPP and mother Ghana.



We wish you the very best and encourage you to work assiduously towards fulfilling your mandate.



All the very best.



SIGNED



Benjamin Akowuah Acheampong

Personal Aide /Spokesperson

0240 630 802



