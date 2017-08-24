We Support NEC’s Decision To Organize NPP’s Delegates Confab In The Central Region

Related Stories Pursuant to Article 9 (1) of the New Patriotic Party’s Constitution, we, in the NPP, will be gathering, as per the National Council’s meeting on the 25th August, 2017 at Cape Coast in the Central Region for National Annual Delegates Conference to reaffirm our usual commitment and dedication to the general well-being of the Party, out of the many evolving concerns emerging from the rank and file of the party’s hierarchy.



As evident from the Press Conference undertaken by the leadership of the NPP under the auspices of the General Secretary (Ag.), many pertinent and salient matters have arisen, including the ban on campaigns by prospective aspirants and their supporters, the issuance of posters and others materials at the grounds, and the required individuals allowed to partake in this forthcoming event.



First off on this, we, at the team Dominic Eduah for national youth organizer, fully and totally welcome and accept the substance and the issues raised by the General Secretary (Ag.), Mr. John Boadu. It is our cherish belief that the sanctity and sacredness of this upcoming event should be upheld and preserved in order that a fruitful deliberation of matters arising from all areas can be guaranteed.



For all intents and purposes, no community can survive without the tenets of discipline and law and order, especially not a political party as great and strong as the New Patriotic Party, NPP.



As such, we, the believers in and of the Rule of Law, including team Dominic Eduah for national youth organizer, will encourage and expect all members of our team, both aligned and satellites, and all other individuals within the Party who share in this unique agenda to abide by and refrain from going contrary to the instructions from the leadership of the NPP.



And we exhort all and sundry seeking to occupy any office in the Party to uphold this common agreement for the great success that awaits this Annual Delegates Conference.



To this end, we wish all sympathizers, supporters, admirers and beloved of the NPP who will be attending the traveling mercies ‘under God’s wings'.



Thank you, and God bless the NPP.

Signed

………….

Dominic Eduah

Deputy National Youth Organizer



