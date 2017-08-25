NPP-USA Chairwoman Leads A Delegation To The Annual Delegates Conference

Related Stories A team of NPP-USA executives are in Ghana to attend the New Patriotic Party’s Annual Delegates Conference scheduled to take place in Cape Coast – Central Region from Friday, August 25, 2017, to Sunday, August 27, 2017.



This year’s delegates conference themed, "NPP, DELIVERING ON OUR PROMISES; OUR ROOTS, OUR STRENGTH, OUR FUTURE", is in fulfillment of article 9 of the party’s constitution which states that, "There shall be a National Annual Delegates Conference which shall be the supreme governing body of the party."



The team is led by the acting chairperson of the branch, Yaa Amponsah Frimpong. Other national executives and chapter chairs who also double as delegates that accompanied the national chairperson include, Augustine Agbenaza - branch general secretary, Kwame Agyeman-Budu - branch organizer, Joseph Ebo Quansah, - branch IT director, Dr. Kwasi Gyan Ayim-Darko - branch deputy treasurer, Dr. Austin Nathan - chairman Baltimore chapter, Dr. Alexander Yaw Adusei - chairman Columbus- Ohio chapter, Austin Baffoe - chairman Atlanta chapter and Justice Wiafe Sarkodie - branch deputy youth organizer(Ag.).



The delegation from the United States will be joined by other prominent members of NPP-USA who now reside in Ghana. Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah - immediate past branch chairman, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah - immediate past branch 1st Vice Chairman and Edward Kofi Osei - immediate past Philadelphia Chairman are the other delegates who will join their colleagues from the United States to make up the constitutional requirement of 12 delegates per external branch.



The delegation will also present a 9-point document that will propose the following changes:



· Making the Presidential Candidate the leader of the party when in opposition;



· Replacing the catalog of aims & objectives of the constitution with a single mission;



· Replacing the delegate system of voting to one-member, one-vote;



· Representation of External Branches on National Council and NEC;



· Prohibiting occupants of certain positions from resigning their positions to contest parliamentary seats;



· Inserting an article in the constitution to affirm the supremacy of the party’s constitution;



· Amending article 3 of the constitution to prohibit the expelling of members and executives from the party;



· Establishing an audit committee as part of the standing committees; and



· Creating an Information Technology Director position and the occupant being made a member of NEC.



In addition to the national delegates conference, the national chairwoman and her team will meet with party groups like Loyal Ladies to discuss partnerships all in the bid to advance the cause of NPP-USA.



Thank you!







--Signed--



Kofi Tonto



Director of Communications(Ag.)