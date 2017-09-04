Former President John Dramani Mahama Must Apologize

Related Stories We, at the AFRICAN YOUTH FOR PEACEFUL, FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS,demand an immediate and unqualified apology from the leader of the Commonwealth Observer Mission, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, to the people of Kenya, and all other inhabitants of the African Continent for his misguided and incompetent role in the observation of the tenets of peaceful, free, fair and violent-free elections in Kenya.



Now, it has come to the fore that the elections weremiredin fraud,irregularitiesand violence, which unfortunately were swiftly and flagrantly written off and swept under the rag,particularly by the head of the CommonwealthObserverteam dispatched to so-called “observe”the fundamental responsibilitiesunder any democratic dispensation, and to ensure thatthe polls were held in a free and fair manner.



Regarding the final verdict handed down by theSupreme Court of Kenya, the highest Court of the land, over theelectoral petition by the opposition party,which is in direct contradiction to the report of free and fair electionsas declaimed aboutby the observer team led by our former president, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, it is indicative of the lazy, abysmal andlackadaisical work and approach that wereundertaken during the presidential polls.



In the minimum, this has brought the name of our dear country into disrepute, including the legacies and achievement of other eminent Ghanaian leaders, especially with the worst being the potential of sullying the credibility and integrityof future observerswhile diminishing the opportunities for other Ghanaian citizens who could be given such distinguished roles to play.



Notwithstanding this, the final verdict again has laidbare thefatal harm that thisincomplete work by the observer team under the leadership ofMr. John Dramani Mahama have exacted, even leading to the destruction of lives and properties in the aftermath of thedisputed results, and theunderlying chaotic incidences.



We are by this statement humbly requesting that the former presidentrespectfully comes out openly and clearly to apologize to the Kenyans, and more particularly to Ghanaians for bringing our name into such an unwarranted disrepute and public ridicule.

Thank you.



Signed;

Francis Owusu (President)

0249092059

Evans Okomeng

(Secretary)