Free SHS, A Promise Of An Honest Man, And Honoured By A True Leader

Related Stories Education remains an irresistible fulcrum that the transformation and development of nations hinge on, for this reason; no serious country can anticipate progression and forfeit the core need for the free, compulsory and national education policy.



Right from the early days of 2008, the Flagbearer of the then leading opposition party in Ghana, now President Akufo Addo, was sharply consistent with his Ultimate Promise to the good people of Ghana.



The promise was a commitment to accessible, equitable and quality Senior High School Education to all Ghanaians, as a Leader of Total Honesty, President Akufo Addo has succeeded in implementing what I call "The Saviour Policy", which is the Free SHS, a promise made to Ghanaians some 9years ago.



Amazingly, the legislator of North Tong, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has persistently remained a leading pessimist since his incompetent government was shown the red card by Ghanaians by voting them out of power.



Unnecessary mischief, propaganda and undeliverable lies continue to be his stock in trade, shamefully, all his pessimism, ill wishes and lies about Free SHS has been brought to nought.



Happily, Free SHS is here for the benefit of all Ghanaians, so shameless Okudzeto Ablakwa, where lies your fate now???



It is obvious Honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa is more interested in lying to Ghanaians than being a Legislator. In 2009, when Samuel was a Deputy Minister of Information, he virtually disrespected the good people of Ghana by lying to Ghanaians that "we have provided 1.5million jobs for Ghanaians", as at now, for almost 8years now, he can't tell Ghanaians where all those jobs can be found.



To be straight with Honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa, I want to admonish him to rather emulate the Honesty and Sincerity of the Venerable Man, President Akufo Addo, a Man of Valor, who Honours his word and promises.



Finally, I want to encourage all Ghanaians to continue supporting the Honest and Competent Leader, President Akufo Addo, and certainly, with your unshared support, we will all put Ghana on the path of Greatness, Prosperity and Progressive Economic Development.



Signed

Dominic Eduah

Deputy Youth Organizer-NPP



