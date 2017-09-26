Thank You, YEA Leadership

Related Stories The transformation of institutions don't happen by chance, but by responsible, committed and patriotic leaders who are ever ready to put a dying organization back to the path effective delivery and results for national development.



The current Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency took over as the acting boss when the institution was in total despair, full of financial malfeasance and other shameful conducts. Due to dedication to service and sharp display of nationalism by Lawyer Justine Koduah and his management, YEA is back to the path of efficiency and relevance.



Some weeks ago, Mr Sammi Awuku was appointed and sworn in as the Board Chairman of Youth Employment Agency, after his appointment, I made it clear through an official statement that my boss will deliver with excellence to help mitigate the rate of unemployment bedevilling us as a country.



Though not an ordained prophet, my world of testimony about my boss is an incontrovertible reality today.



The first module of YEA recruitment scheme has been rolled out and will employ over 15,000 Ghanaians this week.



I want to encourage and remind all shortlisted applicants to willfully present themselves for the interview and screening process in their respective districts which will commence on Wednesday the 27th of September, 2017.



Mr Sammi Awuku and the entire leadership of YEA, I Dominic Eduah, the Deputy Youth Organizer of the NPP wants to thank you all for the display of qualitative leadership, I urge you to continue with your good works for our beloved country, Ghana.



Signed

Dominic Eduah

Deputy Youth Organizer-NPP