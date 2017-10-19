Korle Bu CEO Dr. Anyah Must Stay Focused - Abronye

Related Stories It has emerged over the past few days that Dr. Anyah, CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has been pushing through assigned persons for contractual agreements of some institutions and their collection service providers involving Unibank.



His quest to find out lapses in the performance of Unibank to these institutions have resulted in exercise in futility.



It must be emphasized that this is not part of the core mandate and functions of Dr. Anyah as the CEO of KBTH.



As a CEO appointed, his basic business lies in the remits of ensuring the growth of Korle Bu where he has his mandatory obligations to perform for and not creating problems when there is none out there.



Getting his energies and resources diverted to these outside duties of his, goes a long way to affect productivity and growth of KBTH as state institution.



It must be stressed however that, Institutions such as Ridge Hospital, Police Hospital, STC where Dr. Anyah has put on his needless chase are the best to speak if contracts they have with service provider is having short falls and not KBTH CEO.



Dr. Anyah is using some undue influence to make Controller & Accountant General to indict Unibank in their contract at Ridge and Police Hospital respectively.



For the benefits of insight, Unibank has been one of the indegenous financial companies which have stood test of quality service and performance delivery to its clients that spans many years in Ghana.



Unibank's provision of service has contributed to assist collection of revenues by improved network efficiencies and revenue collection controls for its clients such as Ridge Hospital and the Police Hospital.



As much as possible the human intervention that existed in the collection and deposit chain has been eliminated which has culminated to safety revenue collection process for the hospitals.



The multi million dollar question is, what is the interest of Dr Anyah KBTH CEO in such exercise which seeks with ill intention (evil) of running down indegenous company such as Unibank?



Dr Anyah is parading a selfish agenda, as if it is a collective interest of KBTH and the Government machinery to collapse indigenous companies such as Unibank etc.