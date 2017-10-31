STATEMENT: Arrested Soldiers Are Not Members Of Operation Vanguard

Related Stories The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has been drawn to a news item that three members of the Joint Military and Police Task Force against illegal mining (Galamsey) OPERATION VANGUARD have been arrested for their alleged involvement in extortion.



GAF wishes to state that the three soldiers arrested are NOT members of OPERATION VANGUARD but rather they are from the Air Force Base in Takoradi.



GAF in collaboration with the Police are investigating the matter and if it comes out that the Airmen have violated GAF Regulations, they would be dealt with as appropriate.



GAF wishes to take this opportunity to caution the public to be wary of individuals or groups of people who would wish to take advantage of the ongoing anti-galamsey operations to dupe unsuspecting people in the name of OPERATION VANGUARD.



Members of OPERATION VANGUARD are distinctively dressed with special armbands and they also move in marked vehicles. The public is urged to report any suspicious individual who portrays himself as a member of the Task Force in the hope of defrauding them to the nearest police station or military unit.





SIGNED

E AGGREY-QUASHIE

Colonel

Director Public Relations





