Roche Study Aims To Describe Potential Delays And Factors Influencing Patient Care

The data will provide insight into the challenges of addressing the full spectrum of breast cancer patient care in SSA, and help identify what solutions are needed at multiple points in the patient journey. Full study data will be available in 2018.



Despite advances in management, breast cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death among women worldwide. The burden of breast cancer disproportionately affects African countries with 5-year survival rates as low as 12% in parts of Africa, compared with almost 90% in the United States, Australia and Canada. In addition, as many as 80% of patients in SSA are diagnosed with late-to-end stage disease when very little can be achieved in terms of curative treatment.



Limited resources also adversely impact access to care, resulting in sub-optimal management, high morbidity and mortality. This often places breast cancer patients and their families at risk of ﬁnancial hardship. Lack of financial burden data is a major obstacle to developing policies for cancer care in lower middle-income countries.



Study Design



The study will assess delays to patient care, including the delays to initiating standard of care testing (mammography, MRI, ER, HER2, chest x-ray) and to receiving these test results, as well as delays to initiation of standard of care treatment (neoadjuvant chemotherapy, breast surgery, mastectomy, biologic treatment). Notably, the study will also assess direct cost to patients, including how many pay for their cancer care out of pocket and how many are unable to complete treatment for cost reasons.



The study is a retrospective chart review conducted in three public and three private hospitals in each country, including Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria. The study aims to obtain a comprehensive two-year sample of up to 1000 anonymised patient records across all study sites. A panel of local healthcare providers will also provide qualitative information on breast cancer management to corroborate findings from quantitative analyses, and provide further contextual insights.



Update on Roche Efforts in Sub-Saharan Africa



In sub-Saharan Africa, Roche aims to improve every step of a patient’s journey by removing barriers to access quality healthcare from diagnosis through treatment. The company develops comprehensive and sustainable programs that are tailored to the specific needs of each country. Ensuring these patients have access to innovative medicines is accomplished through partnerships with key stakeholders such as governments, who share a long-term view for investment in healthcare infrastructure.



“We believe that patients in sub-Saharan Africa deserve the same treatment as everyone else,” said Markus Gemuend, Head, Sub-Saharan Africa, Roche. “When we work with partners with a genuine will to make a difference for patients is when real impact can happen.”



Key progress from 2017 includes:



In East Africa, a partnership between Roche and the Kenya Ministry of Health includes a comprehensive access program that now supports women with access to breast cancer care. The program includes screening, state-of-the art diagnostics, healthcare infrastructure building, including the training of new oncologists and oncology nurses, and access to innovative medicine for breast cancer – all free of charge to the patient. A similar program in Sudan has also commenced.



In French West Africa, significant progress has been made to broaden access in multiple countries. Notably, in Côte d’Ivoire, a landmark agreement with the Ministry of Health now includes access to three innovative cancer medicines with Roche and the government covering the costs of the medicines for patients. New agreements have also been signed this year in Burkina Faso and Republic of Congo. While these are in the early stages, they are important first steps for patients in these countries.



In Nigeria, partnerships with six oncology centers of excellence across the country are now in place to facilitate access to care for breast cancer patients and increase the chances patients will start and complete treatment.



About Roche



Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.



Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society.



The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Roche has been recognised as the Group Leader in sustainability within the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry nine years in a row by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). For more information, please visit www.roche.com.



All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



Roche Contact:

Lisa Slater, Head of Communications, Roche Sub-Saharan Africa

[email protected]



