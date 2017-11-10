STATEMENT: CPL DOVLO Is Not A Member Of GAF

Related Stories The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has been drawn to a publication in the Daily Graphic of Friday 10 November 2017 titled “Soldier in trouble for extorting money from illegal miners.”



GAF wishes to state that the said soldier, Cpl Dovlo Agbeshie was dismissed from the Ghana Armed Forces in May 2016.



Cpl Dovlo was stationed at 1 Battalion of Infantry, Michel Camp. While on duty with Operation AHODWO at Alavanyo, he obtained a pass (permission) for medical care at the 37 Military Hospital in July 2015 but failed to return to his duty post.



He was declared illegally absent on 20 August 2015 and was later declared a deserter and struck off the strength of GAF on 11 May 2016.

The public is therefore to note that the said Cpl Dovlo is not a member of the Ghana Armed Forces.





SIGNED



E AGGREY-QUASHIE

Colonel

Director Public Relations