NPP Govt's Dishonesty Provides Excellent Opportunity For The Return Of The NDC - Young Cadres

Related Stories Election 2020 will provide the perfect opportunity for Ghanaians to distinguish between truth and deceit; competence and incompetence; and the actual nepotistic and corrupt people and those who mean well for all. Indeed, election 2020 will show to the Ghanaians the best distinction between and NDC and the NPP and which of these two parties has the interest of the larger populace at heart.



In the run up to the 2016 elections the then candidate Akuffo-Addo and his running mate Dr Bawumia campaigned across the length and breadth of Ghana levelling accusations of corruption, incompetence, nepotism, among others, on the Mahama-led NDC government which led to Ghanaians voting massively for the NPP in the 2016 December polls. A lot has happened on the political landscape of the country since the inauguration of Nana Akufo-Addo as the President on January 7th 2017.



Looking at the scandals upon scandals that have hit the 11 months old NPP government, one wonders the message on which this government will campaign on for the 2020 elections.



If the NPP thinks that they are doing so well with the implementation of their campaign promises why would they be worried about the return of President John Mahama, a candidate they defeated in the 2016 elections? The NPP should be worried because the Nana Addo-Bawumia government is not living up to expectations and Ghanaians are seeing the signs clearly. At least Ghanaians now know the following about the NPP government:



•President Akufo-Addo cannot campaign on the issue of bloated government again after appointing 110 ministers and deputy ministers with their assistants.



•Dr Bawumia cannot campaign about borrowing again after trying to give a 419 name to borrowing as leveraging.





•At least Ghanaians now know that going to the IMF was not a bad thing as Dr Bawumia made us to believe in 2016



•The President cannot campaign on family and friends government again after appointing almost every family member of his to serve in his government.





•President Akufo-Addo cannot look into the eyes of the Galamsey operators and tell them that he is going to offer them jobs after failing them



•Dr Bawumia cannot campaign about corruption again after spending USD 2.5 million dollars on a fraudulent GhanaPostGPS app and spending GHC 177 million to raise a failed energy bond.



•Abu Jinapor cannot jump from radio station to TV station to accuse appointees of JM of corruption after being exposed by A+Plus for collecting 20,000 dollars before arranging for a meeting with the President.



•President Akufo-Addo cannot campaign on insecurity in the country after presiding over 11 months of mayhem visited on innocent Ghanaians by his Invincible and Delta Forces





•Samira Bawumia cannot stand on a platform and insult President Mahama again after her brother has being appointed deputy NADMO boss and her father an ambassador.



•Ghanaians have come to realise that after all Dr Bawumia is an overhyped economist.





•Ghanaians have now realised that President Mahama did no wrong in accepting the GITMO 2 .



•Ghanaians have seen that President Mahama did no wrong in pardoning the Montie 3 after they had spent some days in prison.





•Ghanaians now know that President Mahama is not wicked and insensitive as we were made to believe by Otiko Gyaba and other NPP communicators.



•Ghanaians now know that, after all President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia lied about the DKM, God is Love, Jastar Motors and other microfinance scandals in Brong/Ahafo just to gain votes.



•Ghanaians now know that vehicles left in the care of the state at the Flagstaff House have been stolen by the NPP operatives as revealed by Abronye DC.



•Ghanaians now know that President Akufo-Addo appointees are engaged in massive corrupt act as revealed by Prof Martey and others.





In conclusion Ghana voted for change in 2016 based on the lies and deceit of Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia but now the signs are clear and the NDC and President Mahama have been vindicated. This clearly explains why the NPP is worried about the come back of President Mahama. The standard of life of the average Ghanaian is worse off today as compared to 2016.



President Akufo-Addo and his vice have failed the INTEGRITY TEST and must be shown the exit.



LONG LIVE GHANA

LONG LIVE NDC

LONG LIVE YCA

SIGNED



MICHEAL DERY

(PRESIDENT YCA)

0245983380



BRIGHT BOTCHWAY

(GEN.SECRETARY)

0249999145



BAGBIN MPONDAN

(YCA SECRETARY B/A)

0248822593