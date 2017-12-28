MSI Estimates Transparency Way Out

Related Stories AFAG expresses our outmost wishes to all Ghanaians as the year 2017 draws to a close.



The NPP government has delivered unprecedented milestones, which have made Ghana better. The FreeSHS, nurses’ allowance, and the fight against galamsey, just a few to mention are great initiatives. AFAG urges the government to fight the good fight.



The above notwithstanding, AFAG is worried that events this month are eroding the positive gains of the government for the past eleven months thereby casting dark clouds over the government and sowing doubt in the minds of Ghanaians.



Specific to these issues are the revelations on the budget allocations of the ministry of special development initiatives (MSI). There is the need for clarity to assuage the minds of Ghanaians. In this light, AFAG calls on the government;



1.for the breakdown (cost centres) of the components of the cost of GHC132,000.00 for a solar powered borehole when Newmont Ghana is building a similar at a cost of GHC41,000.00.



2.The difference between Manpower development and foreign training at the cost of GHC5, 500,000.00



3.Construction of mechanised toilet facilities (at the cost of GHC187, 000,000.00) and



4.The components items which makes up "Projects" at the cost of GHC302,500,000.00. Clarification of the components of the PROJECTS is necessary for transparency.



AFAG has taken note of the half hearted response from the Ministry on the issues raised. It was poorly done and in bad taste.



The government has worked so hard to end the year on a high note.



We wish the nation a merry Christmas



SIGNED



AFAG LEADERSHIP