Call To Action: Abronnye DC Must Declare His Stance - NPP Communicators

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party has officially given the timetable for the conduct of Polling station, constituency, Regional and National executive’s elections. It is therefore imperative for every party member in good standing who so desires to serve the party to declare his/ her intentions to contest.



In politics an early declaration of one’s intent to contest sets the agenda clearly and makes a good case for how well prepared such an individual is. Dr Busia once said that “the progress party believes that true progress is made when the future is built on the best and tried foundations of the past”.



All regional executives of the NPP in BA played diverse but important roles which eventually resulted in the massive win the NPP recorded across the region and we salute them accordingly. The NPP added 7 new parliamentary seats to the 13 it had and going into election 2020, the aim is to annex 5 out of the remaining non- NPP seats.



It is also our aim to increase our presidential percentage up to about 70% in the region. In order to achieve these ideals the NPP regional executives must be made up of capable, dedicated, passionate, efficient and energetic members who can mobilize and marshal up all NPP faithful for a resounding Victory in election 2020. Mr Kwame Baffoe (Abronnye DC) is one individual who collaboratively played a major role in the constituency, regional and national campaign for election 2016.



As the regional youth organizer of the party, he was seen almost everywhere a campaign was organized and was also seen actively partaking in the national campaign of then candidate and now President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We, the under listed party communicators in BA, believe that as the NPP intends to assemble its best and most efficient executives in preparation for election 2020, a gem, a mover and a powerful politician like Mr Kwame Baffoe (Abronnye DC) must contest for any of the regional executive positions available in the party.



His energy, passion, love, unflinching commitment and dedication to the NPP have never and can never be in doubt. We would like to therefore call on Mr Kwame Baffoe (Abronnye DC) to take immediate steps to make a bold declaration of whether he indeed desires to put himself up for a regional position and to name same.



The time is fast approaching and people in the party and beyond would like to know what his intentions are towards the impending regional elections. We urge him to make his intentions known based on the fact that he has been and still remains a very potent political asset for the New Patriotic Party nationwide and we believe that he still has a lot more to offer to the electoral fortunes and development of the NPP in the Brong Ahafo Region.



Long live Ghana, long live NPP. God bless us all.



