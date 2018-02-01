Minority Attack On Finance Minister Unwarranted

Related Stories For some months now, the Minority in Parliament and its pro NDC groups have decided to undermine the efforts of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo NPP lead administration.



One would recall the circumstances surrounding the issuance of bond by the current Finance Minister, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta. The matter was referred to Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), for investigation and per it report, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta only exposed himself to a “Possible Conflict Of Interest”, but concluded he did not benefit from it personally.



For the record, bonds are fixed-income securities raised when entities needs money for their operation. A bond functions as a loan between an investor and a corporation. The investor agrees to give the corporation a specific amount of money for a specific period of time in exchange for periodic interest payments at designated intervals. When the loan reaches its maturity date, the investor’s loan is repaid.



In the case of Ghana, the bond was issued to generate funds for the smooth running of the country. Bearing in mind the enormous debt left by the previous John Mahama led NDC administration for the new administration to settle. The best that the Minority could have done was to praise the Finance Minister for having taken such a bold step in ensuring macro-economic stability that would set the pace for economic transformation.



Yesterday, the Minority in Parliament led by Haruna Iddrisu organized a press conference based on a “Possible conflict of interest” report from the CHRAJ, demanding the Minister to resigns or forced by the President to do so. I want to state emphatically, that their call was needless and waste of scarce resources. Those supposed infringements does not or cannot warrant the dismissal of the finance minister and any attempt at censorship would be an exercise in futility.



The Minority should rather channel their efforts into debates that would rather promote and serve as a catalyst for economic growth.

God bless Mother and God bless us all.



Signed:

Williams Agyei (0208428465)

2nd Vice Aspirant NPP Greater Accra



