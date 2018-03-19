Ghanaians Petition EC To Take Action Against Corrupt Official

Related Stories



The petitioners are asking the EC to take action a case filmed by an activist to expose an EC official implicated in a corrupt act. In addition, they are reminding the EC through the petition, not to renege on EC’s promise to deal with the culprit by January 24th, 2018 after it was exposed on the Klarity web platform.



Video evidence uploaded on Klarity exposes an EC officer of taking money from a person who went to the EC office in Kasoa for the Voter’s ID card replacement in June, 2017. A service supposed to cost GHS 5 ended up costing the person 8 times more.



To date the petition has received a massive endorsement from over 500 individuals, who have signed an online petition calling for the Electoral Commission to take action on this case. Signatures are continuously being added to the petition by petitioners by individuals who want to see petty corruption at EC investigated and dealt with.



“We believe that corruption should be high risk and a low gain activity, and are happy that many Ghanaians are taking this stand against everyday corruption”, said Eliza Kücükaslan, CEO of Klarity.



No statement on this case from the EC has been given to date. The petitioners believe for too long corrupt official in the commission have not been held accountable. Corruption Watch on Joy FM reported that the Head of Communications at EC said they would respond with a statement within a week on January 17th, 2018. In addition, CHRAJ has met the victim and they decided to further investigate the EC case.



The petition will be delivered to the EC Head of Communication. Klarity and Tiger Eye Foundation along with the over 500 signatories calling the Electoral Commission to get to the bottom of the case and share the outcome from their investigation with the public of Ghana.



The petition can be seen and signed here: https://www.change.org/p/electoral-commission-request-for-action-on-corruption-at-the-electoral-commission-in-ghana



For further information, please contact:







Eliza Kücükaslan



Chief Executive Officer, Klarity



[email protected]





Contact number: +233 500506196

Anas Aremeyaw Anas



Executive Director, Tiger Eye Foundation



