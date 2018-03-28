Volta NDC Caucus Wants Koku Released

Related Stories VOLTA CAUCUS GREATER ACCRA CHAPTER CALLS FOR THE RELEASE OF COMRADE KORKU ANYIDOHO.



The NDC Volta Caucus Greater Accra Chapter calls for the immediate release of our brother comrade Korku Anyidoho.



We want to condemn unequivocally the politically motivated arrest of Comrade Korku Anyidoho and call on all Voltarians across the country to come out to defend our own.



The Nana Addo led Akyem cabal is bent on causing a stir and fear amongst Voltarians for political reason by targeting key Voltarian politicians. We want Nana Addo and his Akyem cabal to know we Voltarians are not cowards and will never Kowtow to this vindictive political mafiarism.



The harmless statement made by comrade korku Anyidoho was just an advice to the president to rescind his decision on this stinking US deal for selling Ghana's sovereignty for a paltry 20 million dollars. What crime can a man be accused of for advising the President.



Ghanaians from all walks of life condemned this US Ghana deal without reservations, but Nana Addo and his Akyem Cabal didn't see anything wrong with their statements but surprisingly saw everything wrong with the statement from the man from Volta, Korku Anyidoho.



We were all in this country when the maverick and vituperative politician Kennedy Agyapong said Ashantis to Kill Ewes and Gas what happened, such a tribal cleansing comment that could have plunged this country into a tribal war even that didn't fly and this harmless advise by a Voltarian.



This clearly show the extent of hate Nana Addo and his Akyem Cabal have towards Korku Anyidoho. We want to call on all well meaning Ghanaians not to accept this Agreement because the freedom, peace and tranquility we have enjoyed all this while is now being threatened by foreign invaders using the NPP.



We should draw experience from the Kenyan's incidence when a US facility was attacked on their soil and the number of people who perished.



We call on the security personnels to immediately release Comrade Korku Anyidoho without any delays for the sake peace, and also depending our democracy.



The Security personnels shouldn't allow the NPP government to be manipulating and using them to molest the NDC. You shouldn't forget 2020 the NDC shall bounce back to power and those security personnels will surely dance to the music they are playing now.



Those silent Ghanaians who are not in support of this stinking US Ghana deal, but are quiet for reasons best known to them should remember this quote;



First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out,

Because I was not a Socialist.Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out,

Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out,

Because I was not a Jew.



Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me. ( Martin Nemöller a German Pastor).



This is in deed the oppressors rule we are to resist and we shall not relent in our effort in fighting the government till this deal is abrogated.



We stand in Solidarity with Comrade Korku Anyidoho a respected Voltarian.



Long Live Ghana

Long live NDC

Long Live Volta Caucus



Signed



Lydia Double

Regional Chair



Kofi Antoh

Regional Secretary



Cc: To all Platforms and media houses.