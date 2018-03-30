Alhaji Short Wishes NPP And Ghanaians A Happy Easter

Related Stories Easter is God’s blessing to the world. It is His way of telling us that love and hope still exists in the world.



The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is the triumphant victory for our Christian brothers and sisters, offer important moral lessons for all and sundry.



I believe that the most significant lesson of Easter is for us to make unconditional sacrifices for our country Ghana. On this sacred occasion of Easter, I want to urge all Christians and Ghanaians in general to reflect soberly on the important sacrifice Jesus Christ made for humanity.



Let us use this occasion to renew our faith in God and continue to pray for the progress and development of our government and nation. Let us also celebrate in moderation to avoid the occurrence of accidents and other unfortunate incidents.



To all patriots, let us commit to building a stronger party that has dedicated and selfless human capital to support our government and President's vision of building a Ghana Beyond Aid.



I wish the good people of this country a happy Easter; and may God bless our homeland Ghana.



ASEMPA YE SHORT!!!



Thank You.



…….Signed……..

Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman (ALHAJI SHORT)

(U/W Regional Chairman and Aspiring National Chairman)