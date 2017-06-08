Comey: Trump Administration 'Lied' About The FBI

Related Stories Ex-FBI chief James Comey told Congress that the Trump administration's comments about him and the FBI were "lies plain and simple".



Mr Comey told a Senate committee they were wrong to denigrate the agency and its leadership.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.